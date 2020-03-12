MLB delays Opening Day by at least 2 weeks because of COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Player salaries were reduced by 11.1% in 1995 because the games were lost due to a strike.

If regular-season games are lost this year, MLB could attempt to reduce salaries by citing paragraph 11 of the Uniform Player's Contract, which covers national emergencies. The announcement Thursday said the decision was made “due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic."

“This contract is subject to federal or state legislation, regulations, executive or other official orders or other governmental action, now or hereafter in effect respecting military, naval, air or other governmental service, which may directly or indirectly affect the player, club or the league,” every Uniform Player's Contract states.

The provision also states the agreement is “subject also to the right of the commissioner to suspend the operation of this contract during any national emergency during which Major League Baseball is not played.”

Spring training games were suspended as of 3 p.m. CDT Thursday. Qualifying games for the 2021 World Baseball Classic also were called off.

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that it will also delay the start of its season, which was set to open April 9.