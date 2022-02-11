Missing games would be 'disastrous,' MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says losing regular-season games to a work stoppage would be a “disastrous outcome,” yet spring training remains on hold as the threat to opening day increases.
With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a “good-faith, positive proposal in a effort to move the process forward” when negotiations with the players' association resume Saturday. It will be just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.
MLB planned to move somewhat in the union's direction, two people who attended the owners' meeting told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Manfred did not discuss details of the proposal.
“I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule,” Manfred said during a news conference Thursday after three days of meetings. “I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry, and we're committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that.”
Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16. Opening day is March 31.
“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Manfred said. “We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar. We understand where the calendar is, but until we have that conversation and until we see how this session on Saturday goes, it's no change."
Whenever an agreement is reached, at least three weeks of workouts are needed.
“We thought, 20, 21 days, whatever we had in 2020 was a problem for us,” Manfred said, referring to the pandemic-shortened schedule. "The injury data supports that idea. We’d like to be 28. I’m trying not to be hard and fast. But we think more like four weeks makes sense.”
Before workouts can start, additional days are needed to gear up.
“We do have some logistics that would have to be handled between an agreement and actually opening the camps, the biggest of which is the players getting where they need to be,” Manfred said. “They have to ratify and we have to ratify and we won't open until it’s ratified. But both of those activities can take place at the same time, concurrently. It’s a few days. It should all be able to be done in a few days.”
Manfred confirmed that testing players for steroids stopped when the lockout began.
“Our legal authority to conduct drug tests expired with the expired agreement,” he said. “It’s a topic of concern. Labor disputes make topics of concern. It’s another one caused by the dispute.”
Manfred also said the teams do not intend to use players with minor league contacts to play major league exhibition games.
Players, led by former All-Star first baseman Tony Clark, are angry over a decline in payrolls over the previous contract, what they say is a lack of competition by some teams and what they allege is service-time manipulation.
The union has proposed allowing the accrual of service time by rookies for awards and special accomplishments, a draft lottery, expanding arbitration eligibility to its level before 1986 and decreasing revenue sharing.
MLB says it will not increase arbitration eligibility or decrease revenue sharing.
The sides disagree on minimum salaries and the size of a draft lottery, and they also are far apart on luxury tax thresholds. MLB would increase tax rates; Manfred said he misspoke during the news conference when he said they were the same in the proposal.
The sides both would establish a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players but differ vastly on the amount.
MLB would expand the playoffs from 10 teams to 14, while the union is offering 12.
Manfred said MLB had agreed to expand the designated hitter to the National League and to eliminate draft-pick compensation for free agents, an issue that led to a 50-day midseason strike in 1981.
Based on minimum salaries and the bonus pool. Manfred said players would receive over the five-year term of a deal “in the hundreds of millions of dollars" more, plus more value from the DH expansion and free-agent compensation elimination.
“We have a proposed an agreement that is better in every respect than the expired contract,” Manfred said. “In total, the proposals we've made would move the agreement decidedly in the players' direction. Where the clubs have been and remain unwilling to move is in response to player proposals that we believe will undermine the competitive balance in our game.”
MLB last week asked that a federal mediator join talks, but the union rejected the offer.
Some players have vilified Manfred for his role.
“What somebody says on social media really doesn't affect my thinking,” he said. “It's my responsibility to do everything we can to make an agreement that the industry can live with and keep the game on the field, and we are trying to do that.”
Swinging away: Brewers maintain aggressive approach to roster building despite past strikeouts
January 2018: Signed Matt Albers to 2-year, $5 million contract
Albers was coming off a career-best season in which he went 7-2 with a 1.62 ERA in 63 appearances for the Nationals when Stearns signed him to help bolster a young bullpen.
Early on, the move looked brilliant as Albers posted a 1.93 ERA through his first 24 appearances. He got knocked around hard his next time out, allowing five earned runs in a loss to the Cubs that resulted in a stint on the injured list. He returned six weeks later but made only one appearance, allowing three runs, before landing back on the IL and posting a whopping 23.63 ERA in eight appearances after he returned in August.
Things didn't go much better in 2019, either. Albers posted a 5.13 in 67 games and became a free agent after the season but hasn't pitched in the big leagues since.
June 2018: Traded JiMan Choi for Brad Miller
Milwaukee signed Choi to a minor league deal to provide depth at first base and he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster by batting .409 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and a 1.245 OPS in 27 Cactus League games.
He became expendable when Jesus Aguilar, who also played his way onto the roster with a mammoth spring, seized the starting job at first after Eric Thames' injury. So Stearns dealt Choi to Tampa for Miller, who was hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while playing both first base and the outfield.
"At this point we thought that the positional versatility and the infield experience that Miller brings would be helpful," Stearns said. "He will head to Triple A, and when we have a need, I'm sure he will be ready to contribute."
Miller appeared in just 27 games and batted .230 with two home runs and a .666 OPS before he was designated for assignment on July 28.
July 31, 2018: Traded for Jonathan Schoop
Stearns was reminded of one of his biggest busts Monday when Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop put Milwaukee in a 1-0 hole with an RBI single off Corbin Burnes.
Stearns sent infielder Jonathan Villar and two prospects to Baltimore for Schoop at the trade deadline in 2018, despite having planned to shift Travis Shaw to second after Milwaukee acquired third baseman Mike Moustakas in an earlier deal.
By pairing the right-handed Schoop, who was hitting .244 with 17 home runs at the time of the deal, with Shaw, a left-handed slugger, Stearns thought he had the makings of a formidable tandem.
"Really, what it comes down to for us is we think we're getting better and we think we're adding to our overall depth," Stearns said at the time.
The move backfired as Schoop hit .202 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 46 games then went 0-for-8 in the playoffs leading Stearns to non-tender him after the season.
“Look, it was a bad deal, and that’s on me," Stearns said. "We made a trade for a player we thought was going to be here for basically a year and a half, and I was wrong.”
As for the players Stearns gave up in the deal, only Villar is in the big leagues this season. After batting .270 with 61 stolen bases and a .777 OPS in 216 games for the Orioles, he was traded to Miami in December 2019 and then to the Blue Jays at the deadline in 2020.
He signed with the Mets in February and is batting .231 in 41 games this season.
Dec. 20, 2019: Signed Justin Smoak to 1-year deal
Stearns opted against picking up a $7.5 million option to bring back Eric Thames and instead took a chance on switch-hitting first baseman Justin Smoak, whose power from the left side projected to play well at American Family Field, with the idea of him sharing time at first base with Ryan Braun.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted those plans, though. When the Brewers returned from their hiatus, Braun was shifted into the designated hitter role leaving first base to Smoak, who never got his bat going and was designated for assignment after batting .186 with five home runs and a .642 OPS in 33 games.
"You never completely know when it is the right time, especially in a season like this," Stearns said at the time. "There is some feel involved in this.
"Determining whether and the likelihood of a player snapping out of a slump is always a really tough judgment call. In this case, with the volume of playing time that Justin had to try to get this going and where we are in the season, we felt like it was the right time."
Smoak's release came just weeks after Stearns cut ties with utility man Brock Holt, who signed his own one-year deal early in Spring Training but was let go after he hit .100 in just 16 games.