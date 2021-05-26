Missed opportunities cost Brewers in 2-1, 10-inning loss to Padres

MILWAUKEE — Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday night for their 11th victory in 12 games.

Caratini's leadoff single to right off Brent Suter (3-3) scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base.

Spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer for the Brewers. San Diego's Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer's long ball.

Mark Melancon earned his 17th save in as many opportunities with a major assist from second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

The Brewers had runners at the corners in the 10th after Keston Hiura moved to third on Willy Adames' single.

With the infield playing in, Cronenworth made a diving play to stop a hard-hit ball from Jackie Bradley Jr., got up and threw out Hiura at the plate. Melancon then struck out Daniel Robertson and retired Kolten Wong on a grounder.

Cronenworth also prevented a run in the second inning when he snared Adames’ two-out liner up the middle with Omar Narváez at second.