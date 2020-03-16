Minor league players sent scrambling by closed spring camps amid COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

PHOENIX — For most, the news was delivered via text message or email.

"All minor league players and staff will be sent home over the next 24-48 hours. This is not to be repeated, but for your information to start preparing," the Colorado Rockies said.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are closing our facility and suspending spring training," the Milwaukee Brewers wrote. "Players that are currently rehabbing should remain in Phoenix. All others should make plans to travel home as soon as tomorrow, Saturday 3/14."

"We encourage everyone to go home until further notice," the Chicago White Sox said. "If it is unsafe for you to travel, or there may be challenges in a return to the US, you may remain here, but this must be discussed and cleared by the organization."

Those communications, sent to players Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, left minor leaguers at spring training camps in Florida and Arizona scrambling. Most were told to go home, including players from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and other countries, despite concerns they may have trouble getting back into the U.S.