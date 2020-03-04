Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes deliver solid pitching performances

PHOENIX — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff allowed one unearned run over three innings, and fellow right-hander Corbin Burnes followed with three clean innings during the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox in a Cactus League game Wednesday afternoon.

Woodruff allowed three hits and struck out one. Burnes recorded four strikeouts, while giving up three hits and a walk.

Milwaukee second baseman Keston Hiura homered over the center-field fence in the fourth to tie the game at 1. Chicago scored three runs off Devin Williams in the eighth.

Outfielder Lorenzo Cain had two of the Brewers' eight hits.

