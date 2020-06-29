Milwaukee Brewers set 45-man roster for Spring Training 2.0 at Miller Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will have 45 players on hand this weekend when Spring Training 2.0 opens at Miller Park.

The roster, released Monday afternoon, includes 23 pitchers, four catchers, 12 infielders and six outfielders as well as nine players who were originally in camp as non-roster invitees back in the spring.

Teams are allowed a pool of 60 players this season, leaving president of baseball operations David Stearns 15 spots to fill through signings, trades or other acquisitions along the way.

Of the 45 players in camp, 30 will make the Opening Day roster with the remaining players heading to the team's Alternate Training Camp at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. That group, which will serve Milwaukee's de facto farm system this season, will grow as players are added to the mix through acquisition as well as further cuts to the big league roster, which will drop to 28 players two weeks into the season and 26 after a month of play.

Prior to baseball's shutdown in March, the Brewers had reassigned 11 players back to minor league camp. The new roster includes all but three of those players — right-hander Trey Supak, left-hander Angel Perdomo and OF Corey Ray — though all could return to the fold and be assigned to the Brewers' Alternate Camp.