Milwaukee Brewers get go-ahead from Phoenix to host fans at spring training games

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in nearly a year, Milwaukee Brewers fans will get a chance to watch the team in person.

They'll just have to travel to Arizona to do it ... though, considering the forecast, it might not be the worst idea.

The city of Phoenix has permitted the Brewers to open the gates of American Family Field for up to 2,248 fans — representing 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat facility, which opened in 1998 and underwent a massive renovation ahead of the 2019 season.

“We have worked closely with the City of Phoenix, Major League Baseball and health experts to safely welcome fans back into the stands at American Family Fields of Phoenix,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in a statement released by the team Friday morning. “This is an exciting development for all of us, and we will be limiting capacity to 2,300 fans per game to allow for proper social distancing."

Fans will be seated in pods of up to six people, with at least six feet of space separating groups with the seats in between marked off as unavailable. The popular lawn seating on the outfield berm will be marked, as well, to maintain social distancing.