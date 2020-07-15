Milwaukee Brewers' Ben Gamel reaping results from new approach at the plate

MILWAUKEE — Ben Gamel insists that if his new-look swing compares to that of teammate Christian Yelich, it's purely coincidental.
But judging from Gamel's production in Milwaukee Brewers' summer camp, you can't help but wonder if there's more that just a coincidence.
The 28-year-old outfielder hit his second home run in intrasquad play and reached base in all three trips to the plate Tuesday night at Miller Park, making an early impression as the Brewers gear up for their 2020 season.
"It's hard not to be really encouraged by that," manager Craig Counsell said. "I think we all are. And he should feel really good about where he is at right now."
Gamel struggled in spring training, batting .207 with two doubles and five RBIs in 29 Cactus League games. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring training and delayed the start of the season, Gamel returned home to Florida where he set about trying to remake his approach.
"All last year, I couldn’t get my ‘A’ swing off in a game," Gamel said. "Everything was a touch deep (in the zone). That was the main focus going into spring this year — how am I going to make these changes and get results in games? Not necessarily results, but just get my swing off in games."
Utilizing a nearby youth baseball field, Gamel started the process, which began with his hand placement.
"I was burying my hands a lot last year," he said Wednesday during a video conference. "I don’t know if it was from where I was starting or what, but I was just burying them and I couldn’t get to the ball out front."
Acquired in a December 2018 trade that sent Domingo Santana to the Seattle Mariners, Gamel offered roster and payroll flexibility but also positional versatility — he can play all three outfield spots — and a left-handed bat.
With Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and 2018 NL MVP Yelich seeing most of the outfield time last season, Gamel served primarily in a bench role and batted .248 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while playing in a career-high 134 games.
With the addition of Avisail Garcia and Braun expected to serve as the primary designated hitter, Gamel will likely fill a similar role again this season, although Counsell does expect to rotate him through the outfield regularly to give the starters a break.
"There's a lot of games and not many days off so guys are going to need days off their feet," Counsell said. "Guys like Ben Gamel are going to be a big reason why we can do that and not lose anything."
The results his new approach have provided so far have been a confidence boost for Gamel, who knows he's counted on to come through in key situations.
“Obviously any way I can get on the field, I’m for," Gamel said. "We’ve got a great group of guys here and we have a lot of versatility within our roster."
Yelich 'fine'
Those tuning in to the live stream of Tuesday night's Blue & Gold Series opener were treated to live commentary from Yelich, who offered an unfiltered assessment of his performance so far in camp — including three strikeouts against Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday.
"I've sucked so far," Yelich told the broadcast crew of Brian Anderson, Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert.
Striking out three times against Woodruff, perhaps the Brewers' best starting pitcher, probably isn't the best way to measure performance, especially just a week into a rebooted training camp. But Yelich did elaborate further, saying that he hadn't yet nailed down his timing at the plate.
Counsell said that is exactly what the intrasquad games are for.
"We're fine, he's fine, there are no concerns," Counsell said. "This is how you get locked in. You have to go through this stuff. This is part of camp.
"Christian has some more time, some more days to get it straight and he will. Absolutely. And if it helped Woody out, I'm fine with that."
Woodruff's next step
Woodruff will make one more intrasquad start before his first regular-season assignment. Counsell said it's likely to be a shorter start than the right-hander has made recently.
"We're going to get together today and map out that last start for him," Counsell said. "I anticipate it'll be less (innings)."
Counsell has yet to announce it but if the current schedule holds, Woodruff would be in line to start the season opener July 24 against the Cubs in Chicago.
On the field
Second baseman Keston Hiura was a late scratch for Wednesday's scrimmage due to arm fatigue. Left-hander Brett Anderson allowed two runs on five hits before leaving with a blister. The team said removing Anderson was a precautionary move.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes also started and struck out seven while retiring all 12 batters he faced, his fastball hitting 98 mph.
Catcher Omar Narvaez had the offensive highlight, hitting a two-run home run in the second inning for the Gold squad.
