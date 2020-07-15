Milwaukee Brewers' Ben Gamel reaping results from new approach at the plate

"I was burying my hands a lot last year," he said Wednesday during a video conference. "I don’t know if it was from where I was starting or what, but I was just burying them and I couldn’t get to the ball out front."

Acquired in a December 2018 trade that sent Domingo Santana to the Seattle Mariners, Gamel offered roster and payroll flexibility but also positional versatility — he can play all three outfield spots — and a left-handed bat.

With Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and 2018 NL MVP Yelich seeing most of the outfield time last season, Gamel served primarily in a bench role and batted .248 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while playing in a career-high 134 games.

With the addition of Avisail Garcia and Braun expected to serve as the primary designated hitter, Gamel will likely fill a similar role again this season, although Counsell does expect to rotate him through the outfield regularly to give the starters a break.

"There's a lot of games and not many days off so guys are going to need days off their feet," Counsell said. "Guys like Ben Gamel are going to be a big reason why we can do that and not lose anything."

The results his new approach have provided so far have been a confidence boost for Gamel, who knows he's counted on to come through in key situations.