MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers' home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors' naming rights expire following the 2020 season.
The Brewers announced a 15-year naming rights deal with Madison-based American Family Insurance at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee.
The stadium's new name, which will replace the Miller Park moniker after the 2020 season, has yet to be revealed.
“We are excited to elevate our partnership with American Family Insurance, a heritage Wisconsin company that has been a sponsor of the Brewers since 2001 and one that shares our core values,” Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement.
Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.
This story will be updated.