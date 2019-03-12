Mike Moustakas will be the Milwaukee Brewers’ starting second baseman this season, manager Craig Counsell confirmed Monday.
Moustakas, who re-signed with the Brewers on a one-year, $10 million deal last month, has never played a game at second base in the majors or minors.
He has been playing the position in spring training, however.
“I’m really enjoying it at second,”Moustakas said. “It’s fun; it’s new. And I feel comfortable, which is the most important thing. I’m getting a lot of work over there.”
Counsell admitted Moustakas won’t have “high-end range,” but said he is “very instinctual as a player.”
Moustakas, 30, has primarily been a third baseman in the majors, but Travis Shaw is starting at third for the Brewers.
Moustakas hit .256 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in 54 games with Milwaukee last season after being acquired July 27 in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Meanwhile on Monday, right-hander Jimmy Nelson, who has spent the better part of 18 months recovering from a major shoulder injury, pitched in a game for the first time in 549 days.
Nelson gave up two runs on four hits in one inning of relief, striking out three, during an 8-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Phoenix.
National League MVP Christian Yelich singled twice, raising his average to .450, and scored on Ryan Braun’s first spring home run for Milwaukee.
Jhoulys Chacin made his third start, pitching 4⅔ shutout innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three.