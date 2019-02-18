PHOENIX — Mike Moustakas is headed back to the Brewers.
The veteran third baseman reportedly agreed to a one-year deal Sunday night with Milwaukee, which acquired him from the Kansas City Royals in late July last season.
The deal would be for a guarantee of $10 million, The Associated Press reported.
The sides were negotiating a deal that would include a club option for 2020, a person familiar with the situation said.
Moustakas, 30, made the most of his short time with the Brewers. He batted .256 with eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a .767 OPS in 54 regular-season games and posted a .364 average and .916 OPS in a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies in the National League Division Series before the Dodgers held him to 4-for-29 during the NLCS.
Moustakas’ presence was a perfect fit for the Brewers’ tight-knit clubhouse and led to close friendships with teammates, many of whom stayed in touch with him as he went through a second consecutive offseason of uncertainty while waiting for a contract.
“He’s a great player, a great clubhouse guy, and he definitely helped us on the field,” reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich said last week when asked about speculation that a reunion might be in the works.
“We’ll see how it plays out. I’ve heard the rumors like you guys have about us being connected to him, but I feel like there are some other teams as well. If it works out, we would love to have him. Obviously, he only makes us better. We’ll find out here shortly.”
Travis Shaw moved to second base when Moustakas joined the Brewers last summer. They, too, became good friends and have spoken often during the winter. Moustakas’ return likely means Shaw will remain at second base, but it’s a switch he’s more than willing to make if it means the team can build on the success it enjoyed last season.
“Moose is a great guy, and if he came back here I would welcome him with open arms,” Shaw said. “This is the second straight year he’s had to deal with this. It’s unfortunate.”
After spending his first seven big league seasons with the Royals — helping them to back-to-back World Series appearances and the 2015 championship — Moustakas turned down Kansas City’s qualifying offer and was expected to land a lucrative multiyear deal in his first foray into free agency.
Instead, he became one of the early victims of baseball’s new normal and waited all winter before returning to the Royals on a one-year, $6.5 million deal two weeks into spring training.
From the beginning, Moustakas knew he was merely trade bait for the rebuilding Royals. After hitting 20 home runs in 98 games, Kansas City sent him to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Brett Philips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.
Moustakas’ contract with the Royals included a $15 million mutual option for 2019 that he declined on Oct. 30, hoping again to land a multiyear deal on the open market.
Brewers officials did not confirm the deal, which won’t become official until Moustakas undergoes a physical.