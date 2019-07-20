PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers missed a chance at a big inning early in Saturday’s game.
Mike Moustakas jumped at another opportunity in the eighth inning.
Moustakas hammered a 2-0 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Andrew Chafin for a three-run home run to spark the Brewers’ come-from-behind 8-3 victory.
Moustakas struck out in a fourth inning where the Brewers left the bases loaded. But his opposite-field drive in the eighth cleared the fence in left to give the Brewers a 5-3 lead, prompting a fist pump as he rounded first base.
Christian Yelich singled off Chafin (0-2) to open the eighth and Ryan Braun walked to put two runners on for Moustakas.
Yelich’s RBI double and Keston Hiura’s two-out, two-run single in the ninth widened the margin.
The Brewers improved to 4-42 this season when trailing after seven innings. They’re 52-48 at the 100-game mark; Milwaukee was 56-44 at that point last season.
Gio Gonzalez returned to the Brewers’ starting rotation for the first time since going on the injured list June 1 with arm fatigue. He limited the Diamondbacks to two hits through four innings, but Nick Ahmed, Carson Kelly and starting pitcher Zack Greinke opened the fifth with consecutive doubles for a 3-1 lead.
The Brewers’ bullpen shut down the Diamondbacks from there, allowing only one hit in five innings. Freddy Peralta struck out four in two innings and Adrian Houser (3-4) struck out the side in the seventh before allowing Ketel Marte’s one-out triple in the eighth.
Josh Hader entered and struck out Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker to end the eighth. With a five-run lead, Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth.
Eric Thames’ two-out home run in the sixth cut the Brewers’ deficit to 3-2.
After Christian Walker’s RBI single drove in Marte in the first inning for Arizona, the Brewers tied the game on Braun’s RBI single in the fourth but left the bases loaded.
Greinke struck out nine in seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits.
Hiura extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning double.