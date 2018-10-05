...HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE THIS EVENING INTO EARLY SATURDAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN, IOWA, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, AND SAUK. IN
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE AND JEFFERSON.
* FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON
* HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS LIKELY TONIGHT INTO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE.
* HEAVY RAINFALL ON TOP OF ALREADY SATURATED SOIL WILL BRING THE
POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN THESE AREAS. THE AREAS MOST
PRONE ARE MADISON AND SOUTHWEST OF THERE TOWARD DARLINGTON,
WHERE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED RIVER AND LAKE FLOODING
PROBLEMS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Milwaukee'S Christian Yelich hits a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series between the Brewers and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich said he felt like he’d been there before.
Mike Moustakas actually had.
In the end, the postseason novice and the old hand in such circumstances came through to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies in 10 innings Thursday in the Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Miller Park.
After seeing a 2-0 lead that they’d maintained since the third inning vanish in a two-run ninth inning rally by the Rockies, the Brewers rebounded to pull out a victory reminiscent of their NLDS clinching win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011.
Yelich, who had staked the Brewers to that lead with a two-run blast in his second ever postseason at-bat, led off the 10th with a walk as he battled back from a 0-2 count against Adam Ottavino.
Four batters later Moustakas, a veteran of 31 previous postseason games and 117 at-bats with the Kansas City Royals, overcame another 0-2 count to line a walk-off single to right field, conjuring images of Nyjer Morgan’s decisive hit seven years earlier.
Manager Craig Counsell, who was a member of that 2011 team, couldn’t help but draw a connection between the two events.
“I guess probably the closest game would be from the guy who threw out the first pitch today (Morgan), as far as a playoff game with a walk-off hit. It’s a cool moment, man.”
Yelich seemingly has had nothing but cool moments for the past couple months, as he led the Brewers’ charge to the best record in the NL.
And while he never sniffed the playoffs in his five seasons with the Miami Marlins, Yelich said the pressure of the pennant race helped prepare him for his postseason debut.
“Honestly, the last week or so felt very similar,” Yelich said. “We’ve been playing a lot of big games down the stretch and this place was packed this past weekend for our last home stand of the year.
“Obviously, you have the nervous energy before the first pitch in the first inning, but after that it’s back to baseball. You’re just trying to slow everything down and not let the moment consume you and you’re just trying to focus on what you have to do.”
That was pretty much the approach Moustakas took when he stepped to the plate with two outs and the winning run on third, drawing on his experience with the Royals.
“Being in the postseason a couple years back, it definitely helps,” said Moustakas, who was acquired by the Brewers on July 27. “It was an awesome atmosphere in there, so the adrenaline was running high.
“You’re just trying not to do too much, try to put the barrel to the ball. Definitely an unbelievable moment.”
Ironically, the Brewers appeared to be on their way to a relatively drama-free victory for most of the day after Yelich drove a first-pitch changeup from Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela over the center field fence.
A succession of Milwaukee out-getters − from rookies Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes to Corey Knebel to Josh Hader − stymied the Rockies on just one hit over the first eight innings.
But the Brewers failed to capitalize on big scoring opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings, and that proved costly as the Rockies rallied in the ninth for two runs on three hits off closer Jeremy Jeffress.
“They got some seeing-eye singles,” said Jeffress, who was making his first appearance since Saturday. “I can't do much about that. I got the groundballs that I wanted, but they just got through some holes."
And it could’ve been worse. After Nolan Arenado tied the game with a sacrifice fly, Jeffress got David Dahl to bounce into a fielder’s choice with Charlie Blackmon being retired in a rundown between home and third, and then struck out Trevor Story to end the inning.
“He did a good job of keeping it tied, really,” Counsell said. “That was the key to the inning. Things weren’t going well and he managed to keep it tied."
It stayed that way thanks to a perfect 10th inning by Joakim Soria and the Brewers managed to send the sellout crowd of 43,382 fans home with a memory to savor.
And in the process they avoided a potentially haunting outcome.
“It feels good because it was a big punch because of the way we pitched the whole game,” Counsell said. “It’s a punch that knocks you back a little bit.”
Coming back after that punch could be a series-turning event, and to take the onus off their closer served as a bonus.
“Going up 1-0 is huge, especially at home,” Moustakas said. “J.J. has been great for us all year, so to be able to pick him up and come back and with that ball game was huge, not just for him but for all of us.”
Brewers fans tailgating, AP photo
Christian Yelich homers NLDS Game 1, AP photo
Christian Yelich Lorenzo Cain celebrate, AP photo
Mike Moustakas hits walk off single 2, AP photo
Mike Moustakas hits walk off single, AP photo
It was no surprise to Jeffress that Yelich and Moustakas played key roles in the winning run.
“That dude’s a monster, man,” he said of Yelich. “That last at-bat was probably his best at-bat. He made sure he got his pitch to hit and if he didn’t get it he was going to take his base.”
As for Moustakas.
“That’s why we got him,” Jeffress said. “Big, man. He’s a great player, great mindset every time he goes to the plate.”