Mike Leake, Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross are first MLB players to opt out of season

The right-hander was not considered a "high-risk individual" as part of MLB's health and safety operating manual, so he will forfeit his 2020 salary. His father, Chris Leake, suffered a catastrophic fall from the roof of a home he was working on in 2013 and is paralyzed from the waist down.

"During this global pandemic, Mike had many discussions about playing this season," agent Danny Horwits said in a statement. "They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020.

"This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondbacks teammates this season and he's looking forward to 2021."

Ross went 4-4 with a 5.38 ERA last season and was expected to compete for the Nationals' fifth rotation spot. The right-hander did not issue a statement, but his family may have played a role in his decision. According to the Athletic, Ross' father is a pediatrician and his mother is an emergency room nurse in Oakland.

Zimmerman hinted at this decision in May when he penned a diary for the Associated Press.