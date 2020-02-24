Mike Fiers draws cheers in 1st game since revealing sign-stealing scandal

MESA, Ariz. — Oakland Athletics fan K.C. Sandstrom was sitting down the right field line watching his team warm up while armed with a small dry-erase board, a marker and a statement written in all caps.

"MIKE FIERS FOR PRESIDENT"

It's been a tumultuous few months for Fiers, the current A's pitcher and former Houston player who helped expose the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that's rocked Major League Baseball. But on a cool Sunday in Arizona, the 34-year-old received a largely warm reception during his first spring training appearance in Mesa.

"Oakland's going to support us no matter what," Fiers said after throwing two perfect innings against San Francisco. "They've always been there. It's fun, it's fun playing in front of these fans and with these guys. Just a great day of baseball."

While Fiers is now widely known for his connection to the Astros' sign-stealing, he's also an accomplished pitcher. He's thrown two no-hitters over nine seasons and is coming off his best year in the big leagues - he finished with a 15-4 record and 3.90 ERA in a career-high 184 2/3 innings in 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Oakland lineup was announced before the game, he received loud cheers from the A's side of the stadium. The Giants' side was a little less enthusiastic, but certainly not hostile.