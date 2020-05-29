Michael Cunningham: MLB's labor offer threatens damage to its best product: star players

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest proposal by baseball owners for a 2020 season is so transparent in its attempt to divide the players' union that it must be a gambit. Surely, they offered a deal they knew would quickly be rejected and rankle star players only because their next proposal will look good by comparison. I hope that turns out to be the case.

But then I consider baseball's poor track record marketing its product, the players. I think of MLB's even longer track record of disparaging players during labor negotiations. And I must conclude that it's possible that franchise owners are so intent on squeezing as many dollars as they can from a shortened season that they are willing to damage their product in the process.

The proposal MLB owners presented to players Tuesday includes a sliding scale of pay cuts for all players, but especially those with the highest salaries. Some in the latter group would lose more than two-thirds of their prorated salaries for playing a full schedule. Most players would see a much smaller salary reduction.

You see the plan. Put pressure on rank-and-file players to splinter from their higher-paid peers. If players balk at those terms and there's no baseball this year, then owners can put the blame on star players for not taking massive pay cuts.