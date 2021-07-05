Mets hand Brewers second loss in row following 11-game winning streak

Milwaukee outfielder Avisaíl García (tight left hamstring) was rested but is expected back in the lineup Tuesday.

"We're just being careful with it. It was kind of the plan to just make sure we don't go too many days in a row," Counsell said. "Trying to get him to the break where we can get four days in a row off. So we're going to kind of be in and out with him as we go here."

García flied out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Slumping slugger Christian Yelich whiffed his first three times up after receiving a rest Sunday.

Up next

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (7-2) looks to lower his major league-best 0.95 ERA in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed a season-high three earned runs over seven innings last week in Atlanta, but joined Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (1993 and '99) as the only pitchers with four 14-strikeout games in the first half of a season.

The right-hander is 3-3 with a 4.80 ERA in eight starts against the Brewers, including 1-3 with a 7.30 mark in five outings at home, and hasn't beaten them since June 2015.

Brett Anderson (2-5. 4.69) is scheduled to come off the injured list for Milwaukee. The left-hander last started June 21 at Arizona, exiting after 31 pitches because of a bruised right knee.