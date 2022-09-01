Merrill Kelly throws seven strong innings, Diamondbacks blank Brewers in series opener

PHOENIX — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night.

Walker hit his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead. Geraldo Perdomo's RBI single in the third pushed the advantage to 3-0 and Josh Rojas smashed a two-run double high off the center field wall in the fifth to make it 5-0.

All five runs came with two outs and Rojas' double chased Woodruff (9-4) from the game. The right-hander gave up five earned runs on eight hits over 5⅔ innings. He walked two and struck out four.

While Arizona's offense was methodical, Kelly (12-5) was dominant. The right-hander flashed the form that made him NL Pitcher of the Month in July, giving up only four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Caleb Smith closed the game with two scoreless innings of relief.

Arizona has won six of its last seven, pushing to 62-68 for the season. They're 22-16 since the All-Star break.

Milwaukee slipped to 69-61 and fell to 6½ games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the top of the NL Central. Jace Peterson led the Brewers with two hits.

Yelich out

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich left the game after the third inning because of what the team called neck discomfort. He was replaced by Tyrone Taylor.

Making moves

Brewers: Outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Luis Perdomo were promoted from Class AAA Nashville.

Diamondbacks: Arizona promoted infielder Wilmer Difo from Triple-A Reno and also reinstated left-hander Kyle Nelson (lower back spasms) and right-hander Keynan Middleton (strained right ankle) from the 15-day injured list. Right-hander Noe Ramirez was designated for assignment.

Up next

The teams play again on Friday. The Diamondbacks send right-hander Zach Davies (2-4, 3.82 ERA) to the mound while the Brewers will counter with left-hander Eric Lauer (10-5, 3.58). Davies played five seasons for the Brewers from 2015-19.