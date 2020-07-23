Meet the new DHs of the National League in the truncated 2020 MLB season

"Know what's going on, see what's going on. Keep your mind into it."

But while Schwarber figures to get the bulk of DH duty in Chicago, other clubs like Milwaukee and Miami plan to fill the role with a variety of hitters. That way, it helps everyone stay fresh -- especially the big boppers.

The deep Los Angeles Dodgers get an additional slot to plug in good players such as Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, A.J. Pollock, Matt Beaty and Kiké Hernández who might otherwise be on the bench.

Cincinnati, with Jesse Winker and others, can ease its overcrowded outfield.

"It enables us to put more of our better players in," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It will enable us to mix and match a little more with our lineup. We don't have Big Papi sitting there. I do look at that as using a rotation. For us, it makes it easier to make a lineup out. You feel like you're getting all your guys in there."

Though the American League has been employing the designated hitter since 1973, it remains to be determined if the NL will incorporate it again after this unusual season.

Some other National League teams with notable DH situations:

NEW YORK METS