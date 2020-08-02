Maybe home cooking can light fire under Brewers' Christian Yelich

In all, Yelich is 1-for-27 on the season with 12 strikeouts and a .220 OPS. While it's doubtful he anticipated something quite this extreme, Yelich suggested at the start of summer camp that with a short run-up to a short season there could be some very, very strange numbers in 2020.

“This year is unique in the aspect of you just don’t know what you’re going to get from anybody,” Yelich said. “You’re going to see really good players have really bad years. It’s going to happen.

“You don’t have that large sample size for everything to even out, so if you get off to a tough start or a bad start, you’re really behind the 8-ball. Not only as a player, but if your team gets off to a bad start … you’re in a tough position because you don’t have the extended period of time to make that up. During a normal season, you’re going to go the 2-for-10 or 2-for-8 or 1-for-9. It’s going to happen. But if it happens this season right off the bat, it’s going to be tough to make up that ground."

Manager Craig Counsell hasn't seemed overly concerned with Yelich's slow start.