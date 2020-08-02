Maybe home cooking can light fire under Brewers' Christian Yelich

MILWAUKEE — Five days after returning from their first two series of the season, the Milwaukee Brewers will finally get to play a home game Monday night when the play host to the Chicago White Sox at Miller Park.
The Brewers were supposed to open their home portion of the 2020 schedule last Friday against the Cardinals. But after a number of St. Louis players tested positive for COVID-19, all three games were postponed and the Brewers were left to work out on their own while getting reacclimated to their own ballpark.
On the bright side, the brief hiatus also allowed outfielder Christian Yelich to get some extra work as he tries to snap out of a funk that has plagued him since the team gathered last month to restart the season.
Yelich looked like a mere mortal during the Brewers' series of summer camp intrasquad games, batting just .087 (2-for-23) with 13 strikeouts. After hitting a solo home run of White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón in an exhibition game July 22, Yelich joked his struggles to that point were actually an homage to Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker, and it looked like he might be back to form as the season got underway.
Instead, Yelich went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the season opener. He did homer off Cubs reliever Brad Wieck in Game 2 of the series but was 0-for-4 the rest of the day and has not recorded a hit since.
In all, Yelich is 1-for-27 on the season with 12 strikeouts and a .220 OPS. While it's doubtful he anticipated something quite this extreme, Yelich suggested at the start of summer camp that with a short run-up to a short season there could be some very, very strange numbers in 2020.
“This year is unique in the aspect of you just don’t know what you’re going to get from anybody,” Yelich said. “You’re going to see really good players have really bad years. It’s going to happen.
“You don’t have that large sample size for everything to even out, so if you get off to a tough start or a bad start, you’re really behind the 8-ball. Not only as a player, but if your team gets off to a bad start … you’re in a tough position because you don’t have the extended period of time to make that up. During a normal season, you’re going to go the 2-for-10 or 2-for-8 or 1-for-9. It’s going to happen. But if it happens this season right off the bat, it’s going to be tough to make up that ground."
Manager Craig Counsell hasn't seemed overly concerned with Yelich's slow start.
“He’ll get out of it, I assure you of it," Counsell said. "We’ll do our best to help him. He’s just got to keep grinding through at-bats and that one swing or those two at-bats will happen where he gets one through and feels good and gets it back locked in.’’
There's no more likely place for that to happen than Miller Park. Since joining the Brewers in a January 2018 trade from Miami, Yelich has put up some incredible numbers playing at home.
Of the 81 home runs he's hit in a Brewers uniform, 49 of them have come at home where he slashed .324/.406/.655 with a 1.061 OPS in 2018 and .329./.429/.671 with a 1.100 OPS a year ago.
His production has sent Brewers fans into a tizzy before he even steps into the box. How he and his teammates will generate that kind of energy playing in empty stadiums remains a question.
"It’s going to be different, for sure," Yelich said. "We obviously enjoy playing in Miller Park in front of the home crowd. As a team, we feed off that. To not have that is going to be different, and I think once we are back to the point when we do have a packed house at Miller Park again — whenever that may be — you’re going to appreciate it that much more."
Braun to IL
A day after Lorenzo Cain decided to opt out of playing the rest of the 2020 season, the Brewers lost another outfield option when Ryan Braun was placed on the 10-day injured list for an infection in his right index finger.
Braun battled through a sore oblique during summer camp and did not appear in any of the team's intrasquad scrimmages. He returned for the exhibition game against the White Sox and has played in four regular-season games, hitting .231 (3-for-13) with four strikeouts and two RBIs.
Since moving from third base after his Rookie of the Year season in 2007, Braun has played almost exclusively in the outfield but all of his action this season has come as Milwaukee's designated hitter.
The Brewers will make a corresponding roster move Monday.
Murphy suffers heart attack
Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy, 61, suffered a heart attack during a Saturday team workout at Miller Park, but team officials said he was resting comfortably and should be out of the hospital later this week.
