Marlins look to Jesus Aguilar to provide a 'thump' as new first baseman

"We're going to give him a chance to get comfortable again," Mattingly said. "It seems like things got off on the wrong foot last year. He didn't swing the bat good early. Next thing you know, you're not playing regularly. Things can go sideways. Whatever happened last year was last year. But I'm thinking if we can get this guy back on track, regular at-bats, he's that guy that pretty much can be a stalwart in your lineup."

The Marlins have done everything early to show Aguilar the value they see in him. He has batted in the cleanup spot every game he started. That continues Thursday when the Marlins play their first night game of spring training against the New York Mets.

Aguilar has been preparing, too.

"I've been working," Aguilar said. "Baseball is up and down. Last year was a down year, but it's over. It's already over. This year, I come with a lot more confidence. I know, I believe things are going to go well. This year is going to be all right."

And the Marlins seem to be all in on giving Aguilar every opportunity to show he can return to his 2018 form. A slump to start the season, for example, isn't going to make Mattingly pull the trigger and move to someone else at first base.