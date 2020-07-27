Marlins' coronavirus outbreak hits Brewers manager Craig Counsell hard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said it felt like a "punch to the face" upon hearing about the coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins players.

"This was probably harsher than we thought we'd get at this point," Counsell said during a video conference with reporters ahead of the Brewers' game Monday at Pittsburgh. "There's a realization that we have to be perfect and that's what we're trying to do.

"It feels like a tough task, but we're going to try and get it right."

The Brewers held a team meeting to discuss the situation upon arriving at PNC Park. During the meeting, Counsell reiterated the importance of social distancing and adhering to the rules, protocols and procedures put in place by Major League Baseball.

He also opened the floor to the players to get their thoughts, concerns and suggestions on ways to improve the situation as the Brewers and MLB as a whole try to play out their 2020 season despite the ongoing threat from the pandemic.