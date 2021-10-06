Mark Bradley: In intriguing NLDS, Braves face the team that replaced them in Milwaukee

This marks their fourth consecutive postseason appearance. In their deepest run, they took the Dodgers to a Game 7 in the NLCS before losing. We refer to the Braves, yes, but we also refer to the Brewers. They've likewise been good for a while, and here we acknowledge the obvious: The Brewers came into being because Milwaukee needed a team, Bill Bartholomay having brought the Braves here in 1966.

Of the five teams filling the National League's playoff grid, three made it for a fourth straight year, Milwaukee included. The Brewers have won one series over that span. The Braves have won two, both last year. In the Brewers' first 50 years of existence, they won a total of three postseason series. The Braves won that many in 1995.

Which isn't to suggest Atlanta Braves have met only postseason bliss. We're Atlantans. We know better. In this year's tournament, they have unhappy history against every NL qualifier except the one that became a replacement team for them.

The Brewers were born in 1969 as the Seattle Pilots, who are recalled only for supplying two-thirds of the grist for Jim Bouton's scandalous-at-the-time "Ball Four." The Pilots moved to Milwaukee the next year. From 1970 through 1997, they were stationed in the American League.