Manny Pina belts 2 home runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

Kuhl yielded three runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings and struck out five. Stratton gave up four runs on four hits in 1⅓ innings of relief.

Piña’s second home run came after Cain reached on an error in the eighth. It was the second multi-homer game of Piña’s career. He finished 3-for-5.

Cain hit a two-run single and Pablo Reyes roped an RBI double in the ninth off usual Pirates first baseman John Nogowski, who pitched with the game already out of hand.

Peralta was pulled despite a lower pitch count for the second straight start because the Brewers are trying to save some innings on the 25-year-old’s right arm.

Peralta has thrown 108 innings this year, already 22 more than his career high of 85 in 2019 and a huge jump from the 29⅓ he pitched as a full-time reliever in 2020.

“We’re just trying to conserve innings as we go,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He threw 50-some pitches last time, a little more this time and he’ll be full go next time. We were hoping to be a little shorter today. The way the game played out, it worked out.”