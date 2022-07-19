Madison area grads Drake Baldwin, Alan Roden picked in MLB draft

Two players with Madison area ties were selected on the second day of the MLB draft Monday.

The Atlanta Braves picked former Madison West athlete Drake Baldwin in the third round (96th overall). The Missouri State catcher hit .341 with 19 home runs and 70 RBIs last season.

Middleton graduate Alan Roden also was chosen in the third round, two picks after Baldwin. The Creighton outfielder, who was the co-Big East Player of the Year last season, batted .387 with 25 doubles, 48 runs scored and 46 RBIs.

A pair of Wisconsin natives were selected in the second round.

Clemson infielder and former Green Bay Preble athlete Max Wagner was taken by the Baltimore Orioles at No. 42, and Alabama left-hander and Tomah native Connor Prielipp went No. 48 to the Minnesota Twins.

Also, UW-Milwaukee right-hander A.J. Blubaugh was taken by the Houston Astros in the seventh round.