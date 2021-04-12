Luis Urías drives in 3 runs on pinch-hit double as Brewers defeat Cubs

MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Luis Urías drove in three runs with a go-ahead double and the Milwaukee Brewers scored six times in the sixth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Monday night.

Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 over six innings of two-hit ball for the victory. Milwaukee has won five of six, while the Cubs lost for the fifth time in six games.

After being shut out on one hit by Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay (0-2) through five innings, the Brewers loaded the bases to start the sixth. After the Cubs cut down a runner at the plate, Alzolay, who had retired 11 straight coming into the inning, gave way to reliever Andrew Chafin.

Urías, who entered 2-for-27 on the season, batted for Daniel Vogelbach and slapped a shot just inside the left-field line to clear the bases. It was Urías' first career pinch hit in six at-bats.

Urías later scored on a wild pitch to grow the lead to 4-1. Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked in another run with a triple and Keston Hiura added an RBI single as the Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.

Peralta gave up just one run, a fourth-inning homer by Kris Bryant. The right-hander walked two and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in his career, the last coming in April 2019.