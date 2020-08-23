Lowly Pirates send frustrated Brewers to third consecutive loss

PITTSBURGH — Routed for a second straight day by the team with the National League’s worst record, the frustration is growing for the Milwaukee Brewers.
“On a scale of 1 to 10, probably a 10,” right-hander Josh Lindblom said after the 12-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park. “I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I don’t think there’s one guy in that clubhouse right now that isn’t frustrated about something.
“Frustration is definitely the word right now, I’d say.”
The loss was Milwaukee’s third in a row and fourth in five games since winning a season-high three in a row last weekend against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have been outscored 28-11 in those four losses and 19-7 in the first two games against the Pirates, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Lindblom fell behind 1-0 when Colin Moran hit the first of his three doubles with a runner on and two out in the first inning. The Pirates added two more in the fourth on Gregory Polanco’s home run.
“Good hitters hit bad pitches,” Lindblom said. “I threw two really good pitches and they didn’t miss either of them.”
Lindblom wasn’t the only culprit. Each of the four relievers manager Craig Counsell called on allowed at least one run. Brent Suter gave up a pair in the fifth, Eric Yardley allowed two in the sixth and it all fell apart in the seventh when rookies Angel Perdomo and Drew Rasmussen combined to allow five runs as the Pirates turned the game into a laugher.
“We pitched poorly today,” Counsell said. “There’s not going to be many wins when you give up 12 runs.”
That’s especially true when a team’s offense is struggling as much as the Brewers’ has this season. Milwaukee is hitting .214 as a team.
The struggles continued as Milwaukee managed seven hits, including home runs from Jedd Gyorko and Keston Hiura, but went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.
Rookie utilityman Mark Mathias, who doubled to lead off the third and fifth innings, was the only Brewers batter with multiple hits.
The Brewers also were stung by a bit of bad luck. Ryan Braun opened the game with a walk but was retired four pitches later when Christian Yelich ripped a ground ball right at Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, starting a double play.
The Brewers tied the game at 1 after Gyorko’s one-out homer in the fourth. Avisail Garcia followed with a walk but was left stranded when Manny Pina hit a rocket down the line but right into the glove of third baseman JT Riddle. And after Mathias doubled to open the fifth, shortstop Orlando Arcia hit a line drive that went to left fielder Bryan Reynolds.
“We had some at-bats that didn’t turn out the way we wanted to,” Counsell said. “There were some good at-bats that just had bad luck, there were other at-bats that could have been better and it just combines to not scoring enough again. We did create some opportunities. We had (Pirates starter Derek) Holland on the ropes a couple of times, we just didn’t capitalize.”
Hiura’s three-run home run in the seventh pulled the Brewers within 7-4 but the momentum disappeared in the bottom of the inning when Perdomo gave up a leadoff single and then loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks. Rasmussen took over and walked in a run, then gave up an RBI single to Erik Gonzalez and a two-run double to Frazier.
“I thought we did some decent things today,” Counsell said. “The game just got away from us late.”
Holt gets DFA
Veteran utilityman Brock Holt was designated for assignment before the game and the Brewers recalled infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson from their alternate training camp in Appleton.
Holt hit .100 (3-for-30) with nine strikeouts. The Brewers have seven days to either trade him or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Counsell thought it was unlikely Holt would remain with the organization.
Up next
Brewers: RHP Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his sixth appearance and third start of the season in the series finale Sunday.
Pirates: Rookie RHP JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.91 ERA) will make his third big league start. Brubaker has yet to pitch more than three innings in any appearance this season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!