Lowly Pirates send frustrated Brewers to third consecutive loss

PITTSBURGH — Routed for a second straight day by the team with the National League’s worst record, the frustration is growing for the Milwaukee Brewers.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, probably a 10,” right-hander Josh Lindblom said after the 12-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park. “I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I don’t think there’s one guy in that clubhouse right now that isn’t frustrated about something.

“Frustration is definitely the word right now, I’d say.”

The loss was Milwaukee’s third in a row and fourth in five games since winning a season-high three in a row last weekend against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers have been outscored 28-11 in those four losses and 19-7 in the first two games against the Pirates, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Lindblom fell behind 1-0 when Colin Moran hit the first of his three doubles with a runner on and two out in the first inning. The Pirates added two more in the fourth on Gregory Polanco’s home run.

“Good hitters hit bad pitches,” Lindblom said. “I threw two really good pitches and they didn’t miss either of them.”