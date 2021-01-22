Losing a legend: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at age 86

Hank Aaron, a member of baseball's Hall of Fame and the game's longtime home run king, passed away Friday at the age of 86, the State Journal has confirmed with someone with knowledge of his death.
Aaron spent 23 years in the major leagues with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers and finished his career as the all-time leader with 755 home runs, surpassing Babe Ruth's career total of 714 in 1974.
Aaron's record stood until Aug, 8, 2007, when Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit the 756th home run of his career.
BREAKING NEWS: Hall of Famer and one-time home run king Atlanta Braves legend Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away this morning at the age of 86. https://t.co/v72XAnGpmY— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 22, 2021
Born on Feb. 5, 1934 in Mobile, Ala., Henry Louis Aaron was one of eight children born to Herbert and Estella Aaron and grew up hitting bottle caps with sticks.
Aaron was only 15 years old when he earned a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1949. Two years later, he signed with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League and performed well enough with the Clowns to earn contract offers from the New York Giants and Boston Braves.
He ultimately chose the Braves' offer, signing with the team in 1952 and began his minor league career in Northern Wisconsin with the Eau Claire Bears of the Class-C Northern League.
The Braves had relocated to Milwaukee when Aaron arrived to spring training in 1954 but expected to begin the season in the minor leagues. But when left fielder Bobby Thompson broke is ankle sliding into second base during an exhibition game, Aaron moved into the starting lineup, signed a major league contract and began his big league career on April 13, going 0-for-5 against the Cincinnati Reds.
Aaron recorded his first hit two days later and his first career home run on April 23 of that season, adding 13 more over his next 122 games before an ankle injury ended his rookie season early.
He made the first of his 25 All-Star appearances the next season, won the first of two National League batting titles in 1956 and earned Most Valuable Player honors in 1957 when he lead the league in home runs and RBIs and led the Braves to the World Series Championship.
When the Braves relocated to Atlanta after the 1965 season, Aaron did, too, and continued slugging. He led the NL with home runs in 1966 and '67 and after dropping to 29 in 1968, he hit 203 over the next five seasons to bring his total to 713 — one short of Ruth.
After enduring horrific racism including hate mail and death threats during the winter, Aaron finally tied Ruth on April 4, 1974 — in his first at-bat of the season — and broke the record four days later in Atlanta, a fourth-inning shot off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After that season, the Braves traded Aaron to Milwaukee where he hit 22 home runs over two seasons for the fledgling Brewers and retired after the 1976 season with the Brewers retiring his No. 44 a year later.
Former Brewers owner and Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig befriended Aaron during his time with the Milwaukee Braves, a relationship that was instrumental in his return to Milwaukee in 1975.
“My wife, Sue, and I are terribly saddened and heart broken by the passing of the great Henry Aaron, a man we truly loved, and we offer our love and our condolences to his wonderful wife, Billye," Selig said in a statement. “Besides being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Hank was a wonderful and dear person and a wonderful and dear friend.
"Not long ago, he and I were walking the streets of Washington, D.C. together and talking about how we’ve been the best of friends for more than 60 years. Then Hank said: 'Who would have ever thought all those years ago that a black kid from Mobile, Alabama would break Babe Ruth’s homerun record and a Jewish kid from Milwaukee would become the Commissioner of Baseball?'
“Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a true Hall of Famer in every way. He will be missed throughout the game, and his contributions to the game and his standing in the game will never be forgotten.”
Aaron was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982, appearing on 97.8% of ballots cast by members of the Baseball Writers Association, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988.
This story will be updated.