Losing a legend: Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at age 86

Aaron recorded his first hit two days later and his first career home run on April 23 of that season, adding 13 more over his next 122 games before an ankle injury ended his rookie season early.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He made the first of his 25 All-Star appearances the next season, won the first of two National League batting titles in 1956 and earned Most Valuable Player honors in 1957 when he lead the league in home runs and RBIs and led the Braves to the World Series Championship.

When the Braves relocated to Atlanta after the 1965 season, Aaron did, too, and continued slugging. He led the NL with home runs in 1966 and '67 and after dropping to 29 in 1968, he hit 203 over the next five seasons to bring his total to 713 — one short of Ruth.

After enduring horrific racism including hate mail and death threats during the winter, Aaron finally tied Ruth on April 4, 1974 — in his first at-bat of the season — and broke the record four days later in Atlanta, a fourth-inning shot off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After that season, the Braves traded Aaron to Milwaukee where he hit 22 home runs over two seasons for the fledgling Brewers and retired after the 1976 season with the Brewers retiring his No. 44 a year later.