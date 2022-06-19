Lorenzo Cain started and ended with Brewers, but his Royals' legacy looms large

Lorenzo Cain's legacy with the Kansas City Royals might best be remembered by the phrase "scored from first."
His mad dash from first base to score the go-ahead run on Eric Hosmer's single to right field in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS will remain etched in the memories of Kansas City sports fans. That run ultimately sent the Royals back to their second consecutive World Series.
It's the perfect combination of a big moment — explosive speed and athleticism, daring, smarts and flair — to encapsulate one of the most crucial players to the club's World Series runs in 2014 and 2015.
Cain, who last played for the Royals in 2017, appears set to wrap up his career after having been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The announcement came from the Brewers on the day Cain officially reached 10 years of major league service time.
"To say I've played 10-plus years in the show, I mean, I couldn't ask for anything more," Cain told reporters in Cincinnati. "It's been a great ride for me, a fun ride. I put a lot of work in, put this body through a lot over the years. At the same time, I think the body is definitely ready to rest a little bit for sure."
People are also reading…
Cain, 36, spoke with The Athletic recently for a story published earlier in the week about the likelihood of retiring after this season.
Cain started and ended with the Brewers, but played 713 of his 1,171 games in the majors with the Royals from 2011-17. He also played in 31 of his 46 postseason games with the Royals, helping win AL pennants in 2014 and 2015 as well as a World Series championship in 2015. He earned MVP of the 2014 ALCS.
Prior to Saturday's Royals game in Oakland, general manager J.J. Picollo was asked if a play came to mind from Cain's tenure with the Royals.
"Scoring from first," Picollo said. "That's sort of the signature moment, but there were plays in the outfield he made in the playoffs that were tremendous.
"But I think that one play was so well executed and is still something to this day we show our minor league players on a regular basis, the importance of thinking about scoring when the ball is put in play."
The Royals' acquisition of Cain served as a foundational moment in their build toward a championship.
Cain came to the Royals from the Brewers in the trade that sent Yuniesky Betancourt, Zack Greinke and cash to the Brewers in exchange for Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress, Jake Odorizzi and Cain. Odorizzi was later part of the trade that brought pitchers Wade Davis and James Shields to the Royals.
"When we made that trade, we always tried to acquire players up the middle," Picollo said. "We were good behind the plate with Salvy (Perez). We needed a shortstop. We needed a center fielder. To get two key pieces like that, to put in the middle of guys on the corners and in outfield and the infield and at catcher, was just a nice way to finish it off.
"But it was a really impactful trade, maybe the most impactful in our history."
During his time with the Royals, Cain slashed .289/.342/.421 with 56 home runs, 120 stolen bases, 140 doubles and 21 triples and scored 383 runs in 713 games. He was an All-Star in 2015, and he won Wilson Defensive Player of the Year honors as an outfielder in 2012-2014.
"There was never a moment that was too big for him," Picollo said. "He loved the big stage. He performed. He learned to manage his body really well, because he played hard and that was a key part. Our medical staff along with Lorenzo did a tremendous job in figuring that out. But he loved the stage and he loved to perform in the big games."
One of the last remaining links to the Royals' championship season, Perez was caught off-guard by the news regarding Cain on Saturday when informed by The Kansas City Star.
"He was a big difference for us," Perez said of Cain's impact on their team. "He helped a lot. He made a lot of good plays in the field. I'm surprised he got DFA'd."
Perez broke into the majors in 2011, the same year Cain first played for the Royals (six games). They were the respective anchors defensively up the middle for the club until Cain's departure via free agency after the 2017 season.
"He was one of the big parts," Perez said of Cain's contribution to the playoff runs in 2014 and 2015. "He made great plays in center field, the way he ran the bases, the way he was hitting. He played hard."
Cain signed a five-year $80 million free-agent contract with the Brewers following the 2017 season.
The compensation draft picks the Royals received for losing Cain and Hosmer were used to select pitchers Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch.
Unforgettable: Relive Ryan Braun's biggest moments during his all-star career with the Brewers
May 25, 2007: Welcome to the show
Less than two years after Milwaukee selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2005 MLB Draft, Braun earned his first big-league call-up as the Brewers opened a three-game series against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.
Batting second and playing third base, Braun sent the first major league pitch he ever saw deep to right field but playable for Padres center fielder — and future teammate Mike Cameron — then grounded out to first base his second time up.
He sent another fly ball to center in his third at-bat and earned his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an inning later, ripped a double to the gap in left for an RBI double, marking his first career hit.
May 26, 2007: First big-league HR
A day later, Braun came up empty in his first two at-bats against Justin Germano. With two outs in the third, Braun connected on a 1-1 offering from Germano for his first career home run to tie the game at 2-2 before the Padres went on to a 6-3 victory.
Sept. 25, 2008: Staying in the hunt
It had been a rough September for the Brewers. They'd opened the month winning five of 20 games, costing manager Ned Yost his job and putting the team's playoff hopes on thin ice heading into the penultimate series of the season.
Prince Fielder opened the series with a walk-off home run and after winning Game 2, the Brewers were looking for a sweep with Yovani Gallardo back on the mound for the first time since tearing his ACL in April.
After Todd Coffey and Mitch Stetter preserved a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th, Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning against Pittsburgh reliever Jesse Chavez to bring up Braun, who was 0-for-4 on the day and hitting just .207 for the month.
Chavez worked Braun even, 2-2, then left a cutter right down the middle that Braun crushed to left, clearing the bases and sending a crowd of 40,102 into a collective frenzy.
Sept. 28, 2008: The drought is over
After 26 years of waiting, it all came down to one game at Miller Park. The Brewers went into the final game of the regular season needing a victory to secure at least a tie for the NL Wild Card spot.
CC Sabathia did his part, holding the Cubs to a single, unearned run, while recording his seventh complete game since joining the team in a blockbuster trade in early July.
Milwaukee's offense, meanwhile, had been held in check by a parade of Cubs relievers but finally showed life in the sixth when Craig Counsell made it a 1-1 game with a bases-loaded single.
After right-hander Bob Howry struck out Sabathia to lead off the eighth, Mike Cameron put the go ahead run aboard with a single to left. Howry retired Ray Durham on a fly ball to right to bring up Braun, who blasted Howry's first offering into the Brewers' bullpen in left, giving Milwaukee a 3-1 lead.
"I thought I got enough for it to be a home run," Braun said. "I wasn't sure. Once I saw [Cubs outfielder Alfonso] Soriano's number, I thought I was in pretty good shape."
Howry got out of the inning without further damage and after Sabathia closed it out with a scoreless ninth, the Brewers watched and waited as the Mets lost, clinching Milwaukee's first postseason appearance since 1982 and setting off a raucous celebration at Miller Park.
Aug. 31, 2011: Whoops....
They can't all be highlights...
Braun nearly recorded his first inside-the-park home run in the third inning of an Aug. 31 contests against the Cardinals when he sent a drive deep to left that got past the glove of St. Louis outfielder Allen Craig. Nyjer Morgan scored on the play but as Braun rounded third, he stumbled and fell and ultimately was caught in a rundown.
The next day, starting pitcher Shaun Marcum marked the occasion by creating an outline of Braun's tumbling silhouette out of tape along the third-base line.
Sept. 23, 2011: Back to the postseason
Three years after Braun's epic blast against the Cubs, the Brewers found themselves back in the thick of the playoff race again and, thanks to some luck, in a position to clinch another postseason berth when they opened a series against the Marlins on Sept. 23 at Miller Park.
Just like 2008, the game was tied at 1 heading into the eighth. Prince Fielder put Milwaukee on the board with a solo home run to lead off the second and the Marlins tied it up on an RBI single by Bryan Petersen in the fourth.
Florida starter Chris Volstad gave way to right-hander Clay Hensley after seven innings and Hensley led off the eighth by striking out Jerry Hairston Jr.
Corey Hart followed with a double and Nyjer Morgan drew a walk to bring up Braun, who sent a 3-1 offering to center for his 32nd home run of the season to help the Brewers lock up their first division title since 1982 with a 4-1 victory.
Aug. 19, 2015: The Brewers' HR king
Though his 2013 suspension and a rash of injuries slowed the pursuit, Ryan Braun finally surpassed Robin Yount on the franchise's all-time home run list in the sixth inning of an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.
"I'd rather have it happen here in front of the fans because I have such a special relationship with the fans and the city," Braun said. "It's nice to get some applause and an ovation instead of on the road, where it's like it doesn't happen at all. Definitely cool that it happened here. I was conscious of it while trying not to force the issue."
Sept. 28, 2018: Two blasts keep streak alive
The Brewers were the hottest team in baseball and had their sights set on catching the Cubs for the NL Central crown heading into their final series of the season.
Milwaukee had won four straight to get within a half-game of Chicago as they took the field against the Tigers on a Friday night at Miller Park but quickly found themselves in a 3-0 hole thanks to an early outburst against Zach Davies.
The deficit didn't last long as Christian Yelich put Milwaukee on the board with his 34th home run of the season, a one-out solo shot off Jordan Zimmermann. Two batters later, Braun fell behind 0-2 before sending a two-run shot to left-center, tying the game at 3.
The Brewers blew a 5-3 lead when Josh Hader gave up a two-run homer to Dawel Lugo in the top of the eighth but Braun answered when he led off the bottom of the inning with his second homer of the game, a fly ball that bounced off the glove of Nick Castellanos and over the wall in right field.
Sept. 15, 2019: Comeback slam
Once again, the Brewers found themselves trying to chase down a playoff berth as the regular season came to an end. This time, they'd have to do it without Christian Yelich, whose season came to an end with a fractured kneecap.
Braun had been slumping to start the final month, batting .133 (4-for-30) with a home run and five RBIs through his first 10 games, but he snapped out of that funk in a big way when he wiped out a 4-3 deficit with an ninth-inning grand slam against the Cardinals on Sept. 15.
The Brewers held on to win, 7-6, keeping their postseason hopes alive.
Sept. 26, 2020: The end
Braun had hinted that the 2020 season would be his last at the team's annual winter fan festival in January and made similar suggestions as spring training opened. The pandemic delayed that talk and Braun spent most of the shortened, 60-game schedule as the team's designated hitter.
He'd bat just .233 with eight home runs and the last, coming in the second-to-last game of the regular season, came against none other than longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in the fourth inning of a 3-0 victory.