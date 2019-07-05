PITTSBURGH — Manager Craig Counsell was so desperate to find a spark for the Milwaukee Brewers’ struggling offense that he turned to a .203 hitter Friday night.
Jesus Aguilar took advantage of just his second start since mid-June to hit his sixth homer of the season and drive in three runs, and Lorenzo Cain drove in the winning run in the 10th inning as the Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 at PNC Park.
Cain’s RBI single ended a three-game losing streak and took some of the sting out of the Brewers blowing a five-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning.
“It felt like the twilight zone in a lot of ways,” Counsell said of the Brewers’ ninth-inning collapse. “We battled and it wasn’t pretty. A lot of good things happened, a lot of not-so-good things happened, but we came out on top in the end.”
Pittsburgh trailed 6-1 going into the ninth, but rallied to tie it. Adam Frazier’s RBI single got Pittsburgh going. All-Star first baseman Josh Bell followed two batters later with a three-run shot to the right-field seats off Delios Guerra to get Pittsburgh within one. Milwaukee reliever Junior Guerra came on in an attempt to get the final out. His first pitch to Jung Ho Kang ended up in the left-field bleachers to tie the game.
The Brewers, however, bounced back against Filipe Vazquez (2-1).
Orlando Arcia singled with one out, moved to third on Manny Pina’s single and scored when Cain’s sharp grounder got through the hole between first and second base.
“We put together a great 10th inning and credit to Orlando for getting it started,” Counsell said. “After Arcia’s single, it was all right, we’ve got a chance to put together an inning here.”
Arcia finished 2-for-4, including his 12th home run of the season. Aguilar and Pina both hit two-run shots during Milwaukee’s four-run eighth that gave the Brewers a five-run lead the bullpen squandered.
“Aggie’s homer kind of opened it up a little bit,” Counsell said.
Counsell started Aguilar after the Brewers were shut out on consecutive days by the Cincinnati Reds.
The first baseman responded by ending Milwaukee’s 26-inning scoreless drought with an RBI single in the fourth off Pirates starter Steven Brault then provided some insurance with a two-run shot to the bleachers in left field in the eighth.
Junior Guerra (3-1) picked up the win after blowing the save when he struck out pinch-hitter Joe Musgrove — a starting pitcher by trade — with two on in the bottom of the 10th as Milwaukee moved a half-game in front of the Chicago Cubs for first in the NL Central.
“Junior is never going to give up,” Counsell said. “I’m glad he was the guy going out there for the 10th inning because he will compete till the bitter end.”
Bell has 27 home runs on the season and five in his past five games. Frazier finished with three hits and is batting .619 (13 of 21) over his last five games.
Brault exited after walking Arcia leading off the fifth with discomfort in his left (throwing) shoulder. Brault, coming off a June in which he posted a 2.52 ERA after injuries forced him to join Pittsburgh’s starting rotation full-time, allowed one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
The Brewers arrived in Pittsburgh coming off a listless series in Cincinnati in which they dropped three of four as the gap between first and fifth in the tight Central shrank to 3½ games. Counsell took Yasmani Grandal out of the leadoff spot, dropped Mike Moustakas from third to cleanup and gave Aguilar — an All-Star in 2018 — a start in place of Eric Thames. Aguilar collected just his second multiple-hit game since May 12.
The Brewers appeared to be in good shape after Josh Hader wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and a four-run eighth pushed Milwaukee’s lead to five.
From the infirmary
Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun’s sore right knee is catching up with him. The 35-year-old said he initially hurt the knee during the 2018 playoffs and irritated the injury while making a sliding catch in Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 2011 National League MVP didn’t start on Friday but did leg out a double to center as a pinch hitter in the seventh.