MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain's three-run double with two outs in the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-0 Tuesday night at Miller Park for their fifth straight win.
Nationals star Anthony Rendon had a rough and frustrating return to the lineup after missing 14 games because of a bruised left elbow caused when he was hit by a pitch. His first time up, he was plunked in the upper ribcage by a pitch from Adrian Houser, with the pitch barely missing Rendon's left elbow.
With two on and two outs in the seventh, Rendon was called out on strikes and immediately turned to argue with plate umpire CB Bucknor. Rendon pointed with his bat to a spot in the dirt off the plate before being ejected.
Houser, making his second spot start of the season, pitched two innings before giving way to Freddy Peralta (2-1), who didn't allow a run over five innings. Burch Smith finished it off by shutting out the Nationals for the final two innings.
Stephen Strasburg (3-2) struck out 11 before the Brewers struck for six runs in the seventh. Cain's drive down the first-base line finished Strasburg and reliever Dan Jennings gave up an RBI single to Mike Moustakas. Milwaukee added two more runs in the inning on Ben Gamel's bases-loaded walk and Jesus Aguilar's RBI single off Justin Miller.
Roster moves
The Nationals reinstated Rendon from the 10-day injured list before the game. Washington also recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Class AA Harrisburg and optioned rookie infielder Carter Kieboom to Class AAA Fresno.
From the infirmary
Nationals: Placed left-hander Tony Sipp on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique. "We have to get him right," manager Dave Martinez said. ... Catcher Yan Gomes, who was hit on the left arm by a pitch in Monday's game, sat out. ... Left fielder Andrew Stevenson was also out of the lineup. He left in the fourth inning of Monday's game due to back spasms.
Brewers: Cain returned to the lineup after missing a game with a bruised left hand. He was hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Aaron Wilkerson (left foot injury) pitched five scoreless innings in a rehab assignment for Class AAA San Antonio on Tuesday night. He gave up three hits and one walk, while striking out three.
Up next
Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 5.33 ERA) will get the start in the three-game series finale this afternoon. Hellickson is 3-1 with a 4.26 ERA in seven career starts against the Brewers.
Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 4.71) will make his eighth start of the season. Woodruff is 1-0 with an 0.71 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Nationals.
Montgomery remembered
Lou Montgomery, who worked during parts of four decades as an usher and tour guide at County Stadium and Miller Park, died Tuesday at 97..
Montgomery's post was at the side door of the press box.
“It was an honor to know him and call him friend,” Brewers TV play-by-play man Brian Anderson wrote on Instagram. “At the end of each day, I’d ask him, 'Beat up anybody today, Lou?' 'Not today, nobody dared to enter,' he’d say.
“He loved the Brewers and was always THE person you wanted to see after big wins and bad losses. His time at Miller Park barely scratched the surface of what he accomplished in his life. He loved well and was well loved. And, it was a life well-lived. It’s a sad day. RIP, Lou.”
Montgomery got his start with the Brewers in 1987 and worked through last season.