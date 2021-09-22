Lorenzo Cain returns to Brewers' lineup

MILWAUKEE — Outfielder Lorenzo Cain returned to the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup Wednesday night, no worse for the wear after suffering a mild groin injury Saturday while robbing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras of a home run.

"It's good to have him back," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We had a little scare from that thing the other night but as it turns out, it looks like it was pretty minor. He feels good. He felt good yesterday, that's why you saw him (pinch hit Tuesday night), so he's ready to go."

Cain was playing some of his best baseball of the season before the injury, batting .341 (14-for-41) with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS in his previous 12 games. Overall, Cain went into Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals batting .250/.327/.397 for the season with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .723 OPS.

He's played only 70 games this season, which not counting 2020 when he opted out after five games puts Cain on pace for his fewest appearances since becoming an everyday starter for the Kansas City Royals in 2012.

Injuries to his left quad and right hamstring that sidelined him for 17 and 48 games, respectively, have kept that total down but the reduced playing time has also kept Cain, 35, healthy for the home stretch and, the Brewers hope, a deep playoff run.