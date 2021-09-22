Lorenzo Cain returns to Brewers' lineup

MILWAUKEE — Outfielder Lorenzo Cain returned to the Milwaukee Brewers' lineup Wednesday night, no worse for the wear after suffering a mild groin injury Saturday while robbing Cubs catcher Willson Contreras of a home run.
"It's good to have him back," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We had a little scare from that thing the other night but as it turns out, it looks like it was pretty minor. He feels good. He felt good yesterday, that's why you saw him (pinch hit Tuesday night), so he's ready to go."
Cain was playing some of his best baseball of the season before the injury, batting .341 (14-for-41) with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS in his previous 12 games. Overall, Cain went into Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals batting .250/.327/.397 for the season with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a .723 OPS.
He's played only 70 games this season, which not counting 2020 when he opted out after five games puts Cain on pace for his fewest appearances since becoming an everyday starter for the Kansas City Royals in 2012.
Injuries to his left quad and right hamstring that sidelined him for 17 and 48 games, respectively, have kept that total down but the reduced playing time has also kept Cain, 35, healthy for the home stretch and, the Brewers hope, a deep playoff run.
"It's tough," Counsell said. "He's getting up there in age and that's tougher for everybody. It's not an excuse for him, it's just reality but I think he's handled it all well. He's been honest with his body and that's what he has to be in order to get on the field as much as he can.
"I think health-wise, as far as his ability to make a contribution, he's in a great spot to make a huge contribution here."
Tellez making progress
Wednesday marked the first day of on-field work for first baseman Rowdy Tellez since he landed on the injured list with a strained right patella on Sept. 10.
So far, his workouts have been limited to the team's training room. The last few days have been spent on the treadmill to build up enough strength in his leg to advance to the next phase of the rehab process, which will focus on mobility and agility with a return to the batting cage the likely final step.
There are only nine regular-season games remaining but Counsell thinks that there is still time for Tellez to return to the team.
"I don't think we have a date in mind but we're optimistic that we're going to get him on the field before the end of the season," Counsell said.
Acquired from Toronto on July 6, Tellez batted .270 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs and an .803 OPS in 54 games while taking over duties at first base after Daniel Vogelbach went on the IL with a strained hamstring and Keston Hiura was demoted to Class AAA.
With Vogelbach healthy and switch-hitting Eduardo Escobar also capable of playing first base, Tellez’s return could make for a difficult decision when the team sets its postseason roster. Tellez and Vogelbach are left-handed hitters and only play first base.
The Brewers could fit both on the roster, at least for the first round, by leaving one of their starters off the roster since they’ll likely only need three for the five-game divisional series.
Adames sits
Counsell gave Willy Adames the night off Wednesday, two days into his return from a two-week stint on the IL with a strained left quad.
Adames was reinstated Monday and played in each of the first two games of the Cardinals series with no issues but Counsell wanted to take a cautious approach with Adames heading into the postseason.
“This was part of the plan," Counsell said. "He’s doing great. I think he’s healthy but as we bring a guy back that hasn’t played much in the last three weeks, and had an injury, just two days of full games with a day off is how we’re going to do it.”