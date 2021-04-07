Lorenzo Cain homers twice, Brewers hold off Cubs in 10 innings

The Cubs finished with only three hits after getting just one in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday night.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks nearly matched Woodruff through six scoreless innings. The Cubs ace allowed four hits, while walking none and fanning six.

Not quite no-nos

The Brewers became the first team with two no-hit bids of six-plus innings in the first six games of a season since the 1990 Padres. Right-hander Corbin Burnes didn’t allow a hit through the first six innings against Minnesota on Saturday, a game the Twins won 2-0.

Tailgating back on

The Brewers said Wednesday they’d been cleared by the City of Milwaukee Health Department to allow tailgating outside American Family Field beginning with the team’s next home game on Monday night against the Cubs. The city had placed a temporary ban on the pregame parking lot practice when it approved 25 percent capacity at the ballpark to begin the season.