In his fourth time as a finalist, Lorenzo Cain finally got a long-deserved honor.
He won the 11th Gold Glove Award in Milwaukee Brewers history on Sunday, edging Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals and Harrison Bader of the St. Louis Cardinals to triumph among National League center fielders.
Cain is only the sixth Brewers player to win a Gold Glove, and the franchise's third outfielder. George Scott won the award among American League first basemen in five straight seasons from 1972-76 and Cecil Cooper won at first base in '79 and ’80. Outfielder Sixto Lezcano won in '79, Robin Yount won as the AL shortstop in '82 and then there was a Gold Glove drought in Milwaukee until Carlos Gomez won among NL center fielders in 2013.
Cain recorded 20 defensive runs saved for the second straight season. He was second among all non-catchers in the majors to Robles (22). In '18, Cain tied Boston’s Mookie Betts with 20 DRS to lead all outfielders.