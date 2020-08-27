Lorenzo Cain applauds his Brewers teammates for taking a stand against racial injustice

While the kids are still somewhat young enough to be isolated from what's happening, there are still plenty of questions, plenty of fears and plenty of conversations to be had. Being home for all of it is Cain's first and foremost priority.

"We're all sitting down and trying to educate each other on different situations and different things," Cain said. "I think we're all growing as a whole. Definitely hoping that this all gets better, that everybody grows from this and all of this stops someday."

He hopes to be part of the reason it does stop.

Cain was part of a conversation the players had earlier in the week with president of baseball operations David Stearns and team owner Mark Attanasio to discuss ways the Brewers could step up their efforts following the Kenosha shooting, which comes after weeks of nationwide protests, demonstrations and violence after George Floyd's death while being taken into custody by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this summer.

Cain planned to speak with Attanasio again on Thursday as he uses his time away from the field to focus on ways to bring about much-needed change.