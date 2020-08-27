 Skip to main content
Lorenzo Cain applauds his Brewers teammates for taking a stand against racial injustice
topical top story
BREWERS

Lorenzo Cain applauds his Brewers teammates for taking a stand against racial injustice

"We're all sitting down and trying to educate each other on different situations and different things," Lorenzo Cain said of the time he's spending with his family. "I think we're all growing as a whole. Definitely hoping that this all gets better, that everybody grows from this and all of this stops someday."

MILWAUKEE — Being apart from his teammates, especially as they've struggled to build momentum this season, has been difficult for Lorenzo Cain.

Wednesday might have been the hardest day yet.

Cain, the Milwaukee Brewers' center fielder who opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season on July 31, followed along from his home in Oklahoma as his teammates became the first team in Major League Baseball to boycott their scheduled game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer last Sunday.

"I didn't know they weren't going to play," Cain said Thursday during a video conference with reporters. "(Ryan) Braun texted me around 4:30-5 (p.m.) and told me. I applauded them for that. I really appreciate them doing that and I think it's definitely a step in the right direction."

As hard as it's been to be away from the team, Cain is grateful for the opportunity to be at home with his family through these difficult times. He and his wife, Jenny, have three sons — 7-year-old Cameron, 4-year-old Jayden and 3-year-old Landyn. All were regular fixtures in the Brewers' clubhouse after games.

While the kids are still somewhat young enough to be isolated from what's happening, there are still plenty of questions, plenty of fears and plenty of conversations to be had. Being home for all of it is Cain's first and foremost priority.

"We're all sitting down and trying to educate each other on different situations and different things," Cain said. "I think we're all growing as a whole. Definitely hoping that this all gets better, that everybody grows from this and all of this stops someday."

He hopes to be part of the reason it does stop.

Cain was part of a conversation the players had earlier in the week with president of baseball operations David Stearns and team owner Mark Attanasio to discuss ways the Brewers could step up their efforts following the Kenosha shooting, which comes after weeks of nationwide protests, demonstrations and violence after George Floyd's death while being taken into custody by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this summer.

Cain planned to speak with Attanasio again on Thursday as he uses his time away from the field to focus on ways to bring about much-needed change.

What that entails is something Cain is still trying to figure out. But he knows something needs to be done and after watching the video from Kenosha, eliminating qualified immunity and better regulating the use of deadly force are two primary starting points.

"I just feel like deadly force shouldn't be the first thing we go to," Cain said. "They've got tasers and everything else on their tool belts and deadly force is always the go-to. That's why I'm such a huge fan of getting rid of qualified immunity and holding cops accountable just like we're held accountable."

In making their decision to boycott their playoff game Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks players used the team's political connections to get in touch with Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul to discuss ways to get involved.

Cain would like to have similar conversations and has Attanasio's full support.

"Mark said any resources I need that he's there," Cain said. "I couldn't ask for a better team, owner, GM, players, coaches, all the trainers, from the top to the bottom, it's been great. Everybody in the Brewers organization has been nothing but great to me. They've been on top of their game in helping me out to the fullest."

Wisconsin's pro teams make a stand for racial justice

