Lorenzo Cain applauds his Brewers teammates for taking a stand against racial injustice

MILWAUKEE — Being apart from his teammates, especially as they've struggled to build momentum this season, has been difficult for Lorenzo Cain.
Wednesday might have been the hardest day yet.
Cain, the Milwaukee Brewers' center fielder who opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season on July 31, followed along from his home in Oklahoma as his teammates became the first team in Major League Baseball to boycott their scheduled game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer last Sunday.
"I didn't know they weren't going to play," Cain said Thursday during a video conference with reporters. "(Ryan) Braun texted me around 4:30-5 (p.m.) and told me. I applauded them for that. I really appreciate them doing that and I think it's definitely a step in the right direction."
As hard as it's been to be away from the team, Cain is grateful for the opportunity to be at home with his family through these difficult times. He and his wife, Jenny, have three sons — 7-year-old Cameron, 4-year-old Jayden and 3-year-old Landyn. All were regular fixtures in the Brewers' clubhouse after games.
While the kids are still somewhat young enough to be isolated from what's happening, there are still plenty of questions, plenty of fears and plenty of conversations to be had. Being home for all of it is Cain's first and foremost priority.
"We're all sitting down and trying to educate each other on different situations and different things," Cain said. "I think we're all growing as a whole. Definitely hoping that this all gets better, that everybody grows from this and all of this stops someday."
He hopes to be part of the reason it does stop.
Cain was part of a conversation the players had earlier in the week with president of baseball operations David Stearns and team owner Mark Attanasio to discuss ways the Brewers could step up their efforts following the Kenosha shooting, which comes after weeks of nationwide protests, demonstrations and violence after George Floyd's death while being taken into custody by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this summer.
Cain planned to speak with Attanasio again on Thursday as he uses his time away from the field to focus on ways to bring about much-needed change.
What that entails is something Cain is still trying to figure out. But he knows something needs to be done and after watching the video from Kenosha, eliminating qualified immunity and better regulating the use of deadly force are two primary starting points.
"I just feel like deadly force shouldn't be the first thing we go to," Cain said. "They've got tasers and everything else on their tool belts and deadly force is always the go-to. That's why I'm such a huge fan of getting rid of qualified immunity and holding cops accountable just like we're held accountable."
In making their decision to boycott their playoff game Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks players used the team's political connections to get in touch with Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul to discuss ways to get involved.
Cain would like to have similar conversations and has Attanasio's full support.
"Mark said any resources I need that he's there," Cain said. "I couldn't ask for a better team, owner, GM, players, coaches, all the trainers, from the top to the bottom, it's been great. Everybody in the Brewers organization has been nothing but great to me. They've been on top of their game in helping me out to the fullest."
Wisconsin's pro teams make a stand for racial justice
A united message
The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their First Round series vs. the Orlando Magic this afternoon.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
The team provided the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ul5rMlitlS
Bucks players voice their concerns
Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
Bucks ownership speaks
A pioneer weighs in
In 61 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the @nba players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT @MSNBC @CNN pic.twitter.com/70VAIFxhtf— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 27, 2020
Brewers postpone their game
A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/X9etvO3zIp— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
'Time to make a stand'
"There comes a time where you have to live it, you have to step up. You can't just wear these shirts and think that's all well and good and then when it comes time to act on it, or make stand or make a statement... you can't just not do it." - @ChristianYelich pic.twitter.com/ItMZyj3Muf— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
No distractions
Ryan Braun: "The most impactful thing we could do is not play our baseball game and to not distract from what's going on in the country."#Brewers pic.twitter.com/CCNE53lqyE— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 27, 2020
Counsell sees courage
“Our players did a courageous thing in Major League Baseball. They went first. I'm proud of them for that."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-Craig Counsell pic.twitter.com/Xv1s6dmbJR
'How can I be better...'
"Everyone needs to look in the mirror and say 'How can I be a better human being to my fellow men and women every day of our lives."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-@Bruter24 pic.twitter.com/MYzpbT0N6V
Games 'take a back seat'
Our game took a back seat tonight for issues that are much more important. Our hearts are with all those who are hurting. Still working for #JusticeEqualityNow https://t.co/XR96HiFJpx— Brent Suter (@bruter24) August 27, 2020
'It's more than sports'
"It's more than sports."@Brewers reliever Josh Hader weighs in on the @Bucks boycott. pic.twitter.com/flGuRdTOJu— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 26, 2020
LaFleur discusses canceled practice
#Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur addresses the media 🎥 https://t.co/TZJidtcW7x— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2020
Continuing the message
Learning hard lessons
I stand now and say, I was ignorant and recognize I benefited from a broken system that was made for people that looked like myself. This is about humanity and nothing else! #BlackLivesMatter is all of our responsibilities to fight for equality as human beings!— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) August 27, 2020
Not your entertainment
I’m not here solely your entertainment.. I’m a Black Man. No I won’t shut up when it comes to my community and the problems we face as a whole.. if that bothers you . Then don’t watch me don’t follow me don’t support me.. if you are not here to help then leave. I will be ok— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) August 27, 2020
Pushing for change
This can’t keep happening every other week. Is disheartening. Real change needs to happen. We are scared for our lives, that’s not how life is meant to be lived. Stand with us everyday not just game day!— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 27, 2020
