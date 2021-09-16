Longtime rivals raise difficulty of 10-game homestand for Brewers

Players such as third baseman 30-year-old Patrick Wisdom, who just broke Bryant's record for home runs as a rookie, have been slumping this month but are still trying to play his way into the team's future plans.

Frank Schwindel, who took over for Rizzo at first base, has become something of a folk hero in Wrigleyville after batting .362/.409/.684 with 12 home runs, 35 RBIs and a 1.093 OPS since he was traded from Oakland at the deadline. He went 4-for-12 with two doubles and a home run during a four-game series against the Brewers in Chicago last month and took a five-game hitting streak into the Cubs' game against the Phillies on Thursday.

Add in the extra intensity that comes with a heated rivalry and the almost-certain influx of Cubs fans making their presence known, the weekend has all the warning signs of a potential "trap series."

"The Cubs are playing great baseball and have been playing good since we left Chicago," said starting right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

The schedule doesn't get any easier when the Cubs leave town. Milwaukee's homestand continues Monday when the Brewers open a four-game series against St. Louis, which has won five in a row and seven of its last 10 to pass the Reds and take a 1½-game lead for the second NL wild card spot.