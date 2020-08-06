Long wait nearly over for Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer

"He's got some leash but we'll have to go to other guys, like we have in most of these games," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Roster moves

Infielder Ryon Healy and right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen were optioned to the alternate training site as teams were required to trim their active rosters to 28 players.

Summoned Monday from Appleton, Healy went 1-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts in three games against the White Sox. Feyereisen, a native of River Falls who was in the big leagues for the first time, hadn't pitched since Opening Day, when he allowed an eighth-inning home run to Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs.

The need to get other pitchers work after Milwaukee's weekend-long layoff combined with available minor league options were primary factors in sending Feyereisen to the alternate camp.

"With what's happened to our schedule, this is just where we're at," Counsell said. "We have a couple of pitchers who haven't pitched very often and J.P had options.

"It's the same thing with Ryon; he had options and we think Ryan Braun will be back relatively soon. so we'll have to make another move at that point."