Long wait nearly over for Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer's long wait will finally end when he gets the start as the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series Friday against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.
A lot has happened since Lauer last started a game in the majors.
Since Sept. 28, when he allowed just an unearned run over 6⅓ innings for the San Diego Padres in a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lauer was traded to the Brewers; suffered a shoulder injury midway through spring training; and sat through a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus. When MLB finally got back to work, Lauer wasn't able to join his teammates at summer camp because he was exposed to someone who tested positive and was at the alternate training facility in Appleton while the rest of the team opened the regular season in Chicago.
He finally made his debut last Sunday but hasn't pitched since thanks to the loss of last weekend's series after multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for the virus.
"It's been weird," the left-hander said Thursday morning during a video conference with reporters. "It's been a long time in the making and it's been a lot of innings and a lot of work trying to get that first start under my belt."
Lauer's lone appearance was impressive. He allowed only one hit and a walk while striking out six over 2⅔ innings in a 9-1 loss to the Cubs. He threw 46 pitches; because he's still being built up after his delayed start to the season, he will still be somewhat limited Friday.
"He's got some leash but we'll have to go to other guys, like we have in most of these games," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
Roster moves
Infielder Ryon Healy and right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen were optioned to the alternate training site as teams were required to trim their active rosters to 28 players.
Summoned Monday from Appleton, Healy went 1-for-6 with a pair of strikeouts in three games against the White Sox. Feyereisen, a native of River Falls who was in the big leagues for the first time, hadn't pitched since Opening Day, when he allowed an eighth-inning home run to Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs.
The need to get other pitchers work after Milwaukee's weekend-long layoff combined with available minor league options were primary factors in sending Feyereisen to the alternate camp.
"With what's happened to our schedule, this is just where we're at," Counsell said. "We have a couple of pitchers who haven't pitched very often and J.P had options.
"It's the same thing with Ryon; he had options and we think Ryan Braun will be back relatively soon. so we'll have to make another move at that point."
The original plan would have required teams to remove two more players in two weeks, bringing rosters down to 26 — a limit put in place for the 2020 season prior to the pandemic. MLB and the players' union agreed Wednesday to eliminate that cut and leave rosters at 28 for the remainder of the season while increasing the number of taxi squad players from three to five.
Those extra players will be especially useful in September when the Brewers and Cardinals play three doubleheaders to make up for the games canceled last weekend. MLB announced the teams will make up the first two games with doubleheaders on Monday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Miller Park. The third will take place Friday, Sept. 25, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, with the Brewers serving as the home team for the first game.
More schedule changes
Two other schedule changes were made.
Next Thursday's game with the Cubs was pushed back from a 3 p.m. start to 6:15 p.m. and will be televised nationally by FOX, replacing the Cardinals-White Sox game that was scheduled to take place at the "Field of Dreams" site in Iowa.
The Brewers' Sept. 9 game in Detroit was switched from a 6:10 p.m. start to 12:10 p.m. to accommodate a doubleheader between the Tigers and Cardinals the next day.
Injury report
Right-hander Ray Black started a throwing program at Appleton as he works his way back from a strained rotator cuff but is still "a ways away" from returning after being sidelined for two weeks, Counsell said. ... Left-hander Brett Anderson reported no issues with his foot, which was struck by a Luis Anderson line drive Monday night. "He's good to go," Counsell said. "No problems."
