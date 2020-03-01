Logan Morrison goes deep again as Brewers defeat Reds in Cactus League play

But after signing with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2018 season to be their primary designated hitter, he was limited to 95 games by a left hip injury and batted .186 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 318 at-bats — leading Minnesota to buy out his contract.

Morrison's chances of making the Brewers are limited by the fact that he's not on the 40-man roster and doesn't offer the level of positional versatility the Brewers covet, but his ability to do damage with the bat has not gone unnoticed.

“Logan is a proven major league hitter,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what’s attractive about him. He’s in competition to be a bench bat. A dangerous at-bat late in the game with a chance to leave the park is what he offers.”

No free passes

The Brewers have been playing at a pretty brisk pace this spring and Counsell pointed to a lack of walks from his pitching staff as a big reason why.

Through eight games, Milwaukee pitchers have issued just 21 free passes while striking out 79 in 72 innings.

"Our pitchers are throwing strikes," Counsell said. "I think our pitchers are attacking the strike zone and that’s why games have felt clean."

Around the horn

Counsell said he expects outfielders Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich to make their Cactus League debuts this week. ... The Brewers are off Monday but Adrian Houser, Brent Suter and J.P. Feyereisen will pitch in a "B" game against Brewers minor league players. The team returns to action Tuesday against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona.

