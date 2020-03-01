Logan Morrison goes deep again as Brewers defeat Reds in Cactus League play

PHOENIX — Left fielder Logan Morrison hit his second three-run home run in as many days and starting pitcher Eric Lauer struck out five over 2⅓ innings Sunday as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in a Cactus League game at American Family Fields.
Morrison hit a three-run shot in Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs and followed that with another one in the first inning against Reds left-hander Wade Miley, who played with the Brewers in 2018.
Milwaukee added another run in the third when Justin Smoak led off with a walk and scored when Ryon Healy bounced into a double play. Corey Ray made it a 5-1 game in bottom of the fourth with a two-out, solo home run off former Brewers reliever Tyler Thornburg.
Lauer breezed through his third spring outing. The left-hander allowed a leadoff double in the first inning but struck out his next three batters. In the second inning, he worked around a leadoff single and a fielding error by shortstop Brock Holt with two more strikeouts.
Morrison watch
The 32-year-old Morrison is in camp as a non-roster invitee after getting just 35 major league at-bats with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. His big league future seemed secure after a 2017 season in which he had 38 home runs and 85 RBIs in 149 games with the Tampa Bay Rays.
But after signing with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2018 season to be their primary designated hitter, he was limited to 95 games by a left hip injury and batted .186 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 318 at-bats — leading Minnesota to buy out his contract.
Morrison's chances of making the Brewers are limited by the fact that he's not on the 40-man roster and doesn't offer the level of positional versatility the Brewers covet, but his ability to do damage with the bat has not gone unnoticed.
“Logan is a proven major league hitter,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what’s attractive about him. He’s in competition to be a bench bat. A dangerous at-bat late in the game with a chance to leave the park is what he offers.”
No free passes
The Brewers have been playing at a pretty brisk pace this spring and Counsell pointed to a lack of walks from his pitching staff as a big reason why.
Through eight games, Milwaukee pitchers have issued just 21 free passes while striking out 79 in 72 innings.
"Our pitchers are throwing strikes," Counsell said. "I think our pitchers are attacking the strike zone and that’s why games have felt clean."
Around the horn
Counsell said he expects outfielders Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich to make their Cactus League debuts this week. ... The Brewers are off Monday but Adrian Houser, Brent Suter and J.P. Feyereisen will pitch in a "B" game against Brewers minor league players. The team returns to action Tuesday against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona.