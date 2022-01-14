Little progress evident as MLB talks resume after 42 days

Management did offer to keep salary arbitration for players with at least three but less than six years of major league service. It also has offered a new system that would switch to a pool based on WAR, but the union has shown no interest in such a change.

MLB proposed to replace the "super twos,” the top 22% by service of those with at least two seasons but less than three, with additional spending for the entire two-plus class based on performance.

Teams proposed to address the union's concern over club service-time manipulation by allowing a team to gain an additional draft pick for an accomplishment by a player not yet eligible for arbitration, such as a high finish in award voting.

There was no movement on the sides’ different stands on luxury tax levels, minimum salaries or on the union’s desire to decrease revenue sharing, which would leave large-market teams with more money to spend.

The luxury tax threshold was $210 million in 2021, and MLB proposed raising the threshold to $214 million. Players have asked to lift the threshold to $245 million and to eliminate non-tax penalties.

In addition, MLB wants to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 14, and the union is offering 12.