Like other professional teams, Brewers feeling their way through uncertain times

MILWAUKEE — Normally, David Stearns and his staff would be huddled together trying to sort out the last few roster decisions as the Milwaukee Brewers entered the home stretch of spring training.
But instead of deciding who will and won't be standing along the first base line of Miller Park ahead of a season-opener originally scheduled for 10 days from now, Stearns and his staff are scrambling to make sure those players are safe as the nation hunkers down to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"Operationally, this is something we've never experienced before," the Brewers' president of baseball operations said Sunday during a conference call with reporters. "There are a whole host of concerns that we're working through right now."
Player and employee safety is first and foremost on that list of concerns. When Major League Baseball suspended spring training and postponed the start of the regular season until at least April 9, players were given three choices. They could either remain in Arizona or Florida, where they could utilize their team's facilities, travel to their team's home cities and use facilities there, or return home to their families.
Stearns said a third of the players on Milwaukee's major league roster stayed in Phoenix, where many maintain offseason residences, a third went to Milwaukee and a third returned home.
MLB instructed clubs to cease organized team activities Sunday, though players will still be able to continue workouts on their own at team facilities, with coaching assistance available on a more limited and individual basis.
Coaches at all levels of the Brewers' system were instructed to go home, too. Bench coach Pat Murphy, hitting coaches Jacob Cruz and Jason Lane, and bullpen coach Steve Karsay live in the Phoenix area and will be available to players there while manager Craig Counsell, bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel and first base coach Ed Sedar reside in the Milwaukee area and will be accessible to players choosing to do their work there.
"We will be staffed to some extent in a skeleton nature," Stearns said. "Players can come in and work out but there will not be the formal, organized spring training workout that everyone is used to."
Both the Brewers' spring training complex as well as Miller Park will undergo a "rigorous deep-cleaning" in the coming week, Stearns said. The team instituted an increased cleaning regimen at both facilities several years ago, and stepped up those efforts this spring as the new coronavirus began spreading.
"Our levels have actually gone down because of the precautions we've taken," Stearns said. "We've done everything we can to keep our facility clean and operational, but we're also very aware that epidemiologists and the best public health officials we have are strongly advising against mass congregations of people so I think giving people the option of going their own way was probably the wise one."
As of Sunday, nobody in the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Stearns said the team has been administering tests under protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which require certain symptoms and contacts.
"We're following all CDC protocols and at this point, we're very comfortable that no one in our camp has tested positive for COVID-19," Stearns said.
How players will be paid and how transactions will be handled during this hiatus is still being negotiated between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Options for how to compensate and provide for minor league players, who traditionally aren't paid until their seasons begin, are still being evaluated.
For the time being, almost all of Milwaukee's minor league players have returned home with a select few, most of them younger, international players who might be at greater risk for exposure by returning home, remaining in Phoenix.
"We're working through what the next couple of weeks will look like for them," Stearns said.
When baseball would resume, how a season would shape up and even how another spring training would be held all remain to be seen. With so much up in the air at the moment, and with numerous public health experts suggesting the situation is likely to worsen, Stearns wasn't willing to offer a guess on when things might start to return to normal, or what that new normal might look like.
"I think it's safe to assume the longer it takes to start a season, the tougher it is to play a full complement of games," Stearns said. "As soon the environment indicates that it's safe to do so, we'll get back to playing baseball."
Until then, Stearns expects the Brewers — both players and the organization as a whole — to not only set an example for the community, but to support it though a unsettling time. And when the players do return to the field, that they'll give fans something to be happy about.
"When we get back to Miller Park, turn on the lights and begin playing games, we will be a very welcome and needed diversion for the entire Wisconsin community," Stearns said.