Lighter, healthy Lorenzo Cain seeks return to 2018 form

MILWAUKEE — To figure out how Lorenzo Cain stayed in shape, one need look no further than the back of his Players' Weekend jersey which, in lieu of his last name, simply reads "Three Kids."
The veteran outfielder's three sons are regular fixtures in the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse — often clad in matching pajamas, no less — and if the energy level they've displayed is any indication, Cain certainly had no problem maintaining his conditioning since spring training shut down in March.
"They kept me busy every day, chasing them around, going outside and playing catch," Cain said of Cameron, Jayden and Landyn. "It definitely helped out a lot. We had a blast, but it's time to get to work."
Cain is fresh off his first Gold Glove Award and completely healed from the knee injury that left him less than 100% for the final month of the 2019 season. The knee was just one ailment Cain dealt with throughout the year; he also battled through issues with his right thumb — which ultimately required a cryotherapy shot — as well as his left ankle.
Although he refused to use those injuries as an excuse, the effects were hard to ignore. After slashing .308/.395/.417 with 30 stolen bases in 2018, he batted just .260 with a .325 on-base percentage, .372 slugging percentage and just 18 stolen bases. He did manage to play 148 games — seven more than he did in 2018.
To improve on that performance as well as avoid the same kind of injury issues that plagued him in 2019, Cain spent his winter getting in better shape, adopting a new diet that helped him carry a lighter load.
“I came in last year at about 220, 222 (pounds)," Cain said in February. "This year, I’m at 210. I trimmed about 12 pounds. Keeping stress off the lower body, especially the knee."
Cain, who like most veterans with his list of accomplishments normally waits until the mandatory reporting day to arrive to spring training, was one of the first position players in camp this year, looking to continue what he started over the winter.
The work appeared to pay off in Cactus League play. In six games, Cain hit .389 (7-for-18) with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and a 1.056 OPS.
Back home in Oklahoma during the shutdown, Cain hit off a tee regularly while waiting for the green light to get back to work. When the call finally came to return, he and his family made the drive to Milwaukee, where Cain was again one of the first to arrive.
"I basically showed up probably a week to 10 days before we officially had to be here," Cain said. "I just tried to stay busy and stay in the best shape I could for those few months. Definitely not in the shape I was in when I got to spring training, but I'm trying to get back there."
Manager Craig Counsell hasn't seen much of a difference in Cain's spring at-bats compared to what he's done over the past week.
"Nothing has changed from my perspective," Counsell said. "He’s doing great. I feel like he’s energized."
Veteran players usually don't see game action until later in the spring training schedule. But with the condensed nature of summer camp, everybody was in the mix from the start and Cain has made a point to get as many at-bats as possible before the regular season gets underway July 24 against the Cubs in Chicago.
"I think he’s in a really good spot right now as we sit with about 12 days to go," Counsell said. "He has a good set of plate appearances under his belt and now he can use the next seven or eight games to fine-tune things and be in a good spot for the first game."
The condensed training camp ahead of a truncated, 60-game schedule means Counsell will have to balance the desire to keep Cain fresh and healthy with the importance of every game. And while Cain, now 33, has long been adamant about his hatred for days off, he's willing to acquiesce this season.
"Getting a day off here and there definitely wouldn’t hurt," Cain said. "But you know me. I don’t like coming out of the lineup. I like being there day in and day out.
"As of right now, my goal is to go out there and hopefully play all 60, hopefully go to the playoffs and we’ll see what happens.”
COVID-19 list
Although healthy and participating in camp activities, left-hander Eric Lauer was placed on the COVID-19 injured list late Saturday, a precautionary measure in the event he's able to make the Opening Day roster.
Lauer, 24, did not test positive for the coronavirus but was exposed to someone who did and, as a result, was forced to quarantine before he was allowed to travel to Milwaukee to start camp.
Lauer showed no symptoms during his quarantine and tested negative multiple times before joining the team last Friday.
Acquired along with infielder Luis Urias in the November trade that sent Trent Grisham and Zach Davies to the Padres, Lauer was expected to compete for a job in Milwaukee's starting rotation in spring training before a shoulder impingement put those plans on hold.
The shutdown allowed him to make a full recovery.
The Brewers also placed Urias and relief pitcher Angel Perdomo on the COVID-19 injury list. Both tested positive for the virus prior to MLB's intake testing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.