Lighter, healthy Lorenzo Cain seeks return to 2018 form

Manager Craig Counsell hasn't seen much of a difference in Cain's spring at-bats compared to what he's done over the past week.

"Nothing has changed from my perspective," Counsell said. "He’s doing great. I feel like he’s energized."

Veteran players usually don't see game action until later in the spring training schedule. But with the condensed nature of summer camp, everybody was in the mix from the start and Cain has made a point to get as many at-bats as possible before the regular season gets underway July 24 against the Cubs in Chicago.

"I think he’s in a really good spot right now as we sit with about 12 days to go," Counsell said. "He has a good set of plate appearances under his belt and now he can use the next seven or eight games to fine-tune things and be in a good spot for the first game."

The condensed training camp ahead of a truncated, 60-game schedule means Counsell will have to balance the desire to keep Cain fresh and healthy with the importance of every game. And while Cain, now 33, has long been adamant about his hatred for days off, he's willing to acquiesce this season.

"Getting a day off here and there definitely wouldn’t hurt," Cain said. "But you know me. I don’t like coming out of the lineup. I like being there day in and day out.