Lighter, healthy Lorenzo Cain seeks return to 2018 form for Brewers

To improve on that performance as well as avoid the same kind of injury issues that plagued him in 2019, Cain spent his winter getting in better shape, adopting a new diet that helped him carry a lighter load.

“I came in last year at about 220, 222 (pounds),” Cain said in February. “This year, I’m at 210. I trimmed about 12 pounds. Keeping stress off the lower body, especially the knee.”

Cain, who like most veterans with his list of accomplishments normally waits until the mandatory reporting day to arrive to spring training, was one of the first position players in camp this year, looking to continue what he started over the winter.

The work appeared to pay off in Cactus League play. In six games, Cain hit .389 (7-for-18) with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and a 1.056 OPS.

Back home in Oklahoma during the shutdown, Cain hit off a tee regularly while waiting for the green light to get back to work. When the call finally came to return, he and his family made the drive to Milwaukee, where Cain was again one of the first to arrive.