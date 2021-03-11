Lighter Garcia showing his worth in crowded Brewers outfield

The results speak for themselves. Garcia is chasing fewer pitches and getting to balls earlier, allowing him to use the whole field instead of just trying to drive the ball back up the middle.

"I’m focused to do my best every single at-bat," Garcia said. "I’m not giving up any at-bats. I’m trying to work the counts, try to see good pitches to hit and do my best every day. Spring training or whatever, I’m here to play and I’m ready."

With Lorenzo Cain back after opting out of last season, Garcia reported to spring training expecting to slide back into the starting job in right field. He'll still see most of his time there, but how much time is now unknown thanks to the addition of free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr., who signed a two-year deal last week.

Garcia admitted the signing of Bradley came as a bit of a surprise considering the outfield situation. After sitting down to discuss the situation with Counsell, president of baseball operations David Stearns and his fellow outfielders — as well as meeting Bradley — Garcia has bought in to the addition, even if it means his playing time might go down over the course of the season.