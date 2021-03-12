 Skip to main content
Lighter Avisail Garcia showing his worth in crowded Brewers outfield
BREWERS

Lighter Avisail Garcia showing his worth in crowded Brewers outfield

Avisail Garcia was determined to prove his offensive struggles last season were nothing more than an aberration — just another fluky development in a year full of them — and was so committed to that effort he shed 36 pounds during the offseason.

His hard work has paid off. After going 1-for-3 with an RBI Thursday in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Garcia is batting .471 (8-for-17) with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a 1.382 OPS in five games.

“He’s put a lot of work in and he’s getting great feedback from that work so far,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Avi’s in a great place. That’s the player right now you feel like, you start to get really excited about how his spring’s going.”

Milwaukee signed Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal in Dec. 2019 after he hit 20 home runs for Tampa Bay thinking his right-handed bat would complement a lineup that was heavy on left-handed power. For any number of reasons, the move didn’t play out the way Milwaukee or Garcia hoped. He batted .238 during the 60-game regular season, with just two home runs and a .659 OPS.

He spent the winter focused on ways to revert to his previous form. Along with adopting a new, healthier diet, he also spent time with hitting coach Andy Haines, who he said helped him find better balance in the batters box and use his hips more in his swing.

The results speak for themselves. Garcia is chasing fewer pitches and getting to balls earlier, allowing him to use the whole field instead of just trying to drive the ball back up the middle.

“I’m focused to do my best every single at-bat,” Garcia said. “I’m not giving up any at-bats. I’m trying to work the counts, try to see good pitches to hit and do my best every day. Spring training or whatever, I’m here to play and I’m ready.”

With Lorenzo Cain back after opting out of last season, Garcia reported to spring training expecting to slide back into the starting job in right field. He’ll still see most of his time there, but how much time is now unknown thanks to the addition of free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr., who signed a two-year deal last week.

Garcia admitted the signing of Bradley came as a bit of a surprise considering the outfield situation. After sitting down to discuss the situation with Counsell, president of baseball operations David Stearns and his fellow outfielders — as well as meeting Bradley — Garcia has bought in to the addition, even if it means his playing time might go down over the course of the season.

“We’re good,” Garcia said. “I get it. I know how it’s going to work. The only thing I want is for everybody to stay healthy. If everybody stays healthy, I think we will have a special team.”

On the field

Manny Pina hit his second home run of the spring, but the lineup was otherwise silenced for a second straight day in the loss to the Royals at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Right-hander Josh Lindblom allowed four runs on three hits, including a two-run home run to Salvador Perez, in his third spring outing. Lindblom walked a pair while striking out six over three innings.

“Spring training is tough,” Lindblom said. “I hate to say you’re working on things, because at some point it does become results oriented, but the fine-tuning now at this point, I feel, is a lot less than it was last year. So, I’m getting the swings and misses. That’s a huge foundation for me to build upon. Going forward it’s just making one or two better pitches and making adjustments a little faster.”

Right-hander Freddy Peralta took over and struck out seven while allowing a walk and two hits over 2⅔ scoreless innings in his second Cactus League appearance.

“He was excellent today,” Counsell said. “The fastball was electric and the slider, he got some almost silly swings on it. I thought he did a great job to left-handers, going away early in the count. It was all good; there was a lot of good to it.”

Royals starter Mike Minor notched five strikeouts in his three-inning outing and allowed both of Milwaukee’s runs: Pina’s solo home run in the second and Garcia’s RBI single in the third.

Center fielder Garrett Mitchell continued his impressive spring, going 1-for-2 in his first-ever Cactus League start. Milwaukee’s first-round pick in last year’s draft is batting .455 (5-for-11) with a double, three RBIs and a 1.045 OPS while striking out just once in 10 games.

“He has hit the ball hard every time up,” Counsell said. “It’s been like one strikeout and six hard-contact. Garrett needs to play; he needs at-bats. We need to put a lot of at-bats under his belt and that’s what we hope we can do this year.”

Around the horn

The team announced single-game tickets for 2021 games at American Family Field — including a limited number of tickets to the season opener April 1 against the Twins — will go on sale March 26. ... Counsell said the team will hold an intrasquad game Friday morning at Maryvale in order to get work for several pitchers as game-innings start to get eaten up by starters increasing their workloads. ... Bradley will also play in the intrasquad contest with his Cactus League debut likely to follow Saturday against the Rangers. ... With both Mark Mathias (shoulder) and Tim Lopes (oblique) sidelined by injuries, Counsell expects Jace Peterson and Pablo Reyes to get more work bouncing back and forth between the infield and outfield.

From the infirmary

Catcher Jacob Nottingham will take part in the intrasquad game, marking his first action of camp. Nottingham had been held out of regular work while recovering from surgery performed on his fractured left thumb in December.

