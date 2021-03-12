Lighter Avisail Garcia showing his worth in crowded Brewers outfield

Avisail Garcia was determined to prove his offensive struggles last season were nothing more than an aberration — just another fluky development in a year full of them — and was so committed to that effort he shed 36 pounds during the offseason.
His hard work has paid off. After going 1-for-3 with an RBI Thursday in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Garcia is batting .471 (8-for-17) with a double, two home runs, five RBIs and a 1.382 OPS in five games.
“He’s put a lot of work in and he’s getting great feedback from that work so far,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Avi’s in a great place. That’s the player right now you feel like, you start to get really excited about how his spring’s going.”
Milwaukee signed Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal in Dec. 2019 after he hit 20 home runs for Tampa Bay thinking his right-handed bat would complement a lineup that was heavy on left-handed power. For any number of reasons, the move didn’t play out the way Milwaukee or Garcia hoped. He batted .238 during the 60-game regular season, with just two home runs and a .659 OPS.
He spent the winter focused on ways to revert to his previous form. Along with adopting a new, healthier diet, he also spent time with hitting coach Andy Haines, who he said helped him find better balance in the batters box and use his hips more in his swing.
The results speak for themselves. Garcia is chasing fewer pitches and getting to balls earlier, allowing him to use the whole field instead of just trying to drive the ball back up the middle.
“I’m focused to do my best every single at-bat,” Garcia said. “I’m not giving up any at-bats. I’m trying to work the counts, try to see good pitches to hit and do my best every day. Spring training or whatever, I’m here to play and I’m ready.”
With Lorenzo Cain back after opting out of last season, Garcia reported to spring training expecting to slide back into the starting job in right field. He’ll still see most of his time there, but how much time is now unknown thanks to the addition of free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr., who signed a two-year deal last week.
Garcia admitted the signing of Bradley came as a bit of a surprise considering the outfield situation. After sitting down to discuss the situation with Counsell, president of baseball operations David Stearns and his fellow outfielders — as well as meeting Bradley — Garcia has bought in to the addition, even if it means his playing time might go down over the course of the season.
“We’re good,” Garcia said. “I get it. I know how it’s going to work. The only thing I want is for everybody to stay healthy. If everybody stays healthy, I think we will have a special team.”
On the field
Manny Pina hit his second home run of the spring, but the lineup was otherwise silenced for a second straight day in the loss to the Royals at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Right-hander Josh Lindblom allowed four runs on three hits, including a two-run home run to Salvador Perez, in his third spring outing. Lindblom walked a pair while striking out six over three innings.
“Spring training is tough,” Lindblom said. “I hate to say you’re working on things, because at some point it does become results oriented, but the fine-tuning now at this point, I feel, is a lot less than it was last year. So, I’m getting the swings and misses. That’s a huge foundation for me to build upon. Going forward it’s just making one or two better pitches and making adjustments a little faster.”
Right-hander Freddy Peralta took over and struck out seven while allowing a walk and two hits over 2⅔ scoreless innings in his second Cactus League appearance.
“He was excellent today,” Counsell said. “The fastball was electric and the slider, he got some almost silly swings on it. I thought he did a great job to left-handers, going away early in the count. It was all good; there was a lot of good to it.”
Royals starter Mike Minor notched five strikeouts in his three-inning outing and allowed both of Milwaukee’s runs: Pina’s solo home run in the second and Garcia’s RBI single in the third.
Center fielder Garrett Mitchell continued his impressive spring, going 1-for-2 in his first-ever Cactus League start. Milwaukee’s first-round pick in last year’s draft is batting .455 (5-for-11) with a double, three RBIs and a 1.045 OPS while striking out just once in 10 games.
“He has hit the ball hard every time up,” Counsell said. “It’s been like one strikeout and six hard-contact. Garrett needs to play; he needs at-bats. We need to put a lot of at-bats under his belt and that’s what we hope we can do this year.”
Around the horn
The team announced single-game tickets for 2021 games at American Family Field — including a limited number of tickets to the season opener April 1 against the Twins — will go on sale March 26. ... Counsell said the team will hold an intrasquad game Friday morning at Maryvale in order to get work for several pitchers as game-innings start to get eaten up by starters increasing their workloads. ... Bradley will also play in the intrasquad contest with his Cactus League debut likely to follow Saturday against the Rangers. ... With both Mark Mathias (shoulder) and Tim Lopes (oblique) sidelined by injuries, Counsell expects Jace Peterson and Pablo Reyes to get more work bouncing back and forth between the infield and outfield.
From the infirmary
Catcher Jacob Nottingham will take part in the intrasquad game, marking his first action of camp. Nottingham had been held out of regular work while recovering from surgery performed on his fractured left thumb in December.
Here’s everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.