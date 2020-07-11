Life experience prepared Brewers' Josh Lindblom how to live during a pandemic

"She had her first surgery around November so then we had Thanksgiving and Christmas, when families were gathering," Lindblom said. "But if you were sick, we didn't celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with you and if you had a runny nose, you didn't come over.

"No one held her, everyone was washing their hands and we had hand sanitizer set up all over the house. So we were kind of ready for this but that doesn't ease your mind all the way."

The protocols put in place by MLB and the Brewers have helped ease Lindblom's mind and let him feel comfortable and safe coming to the ballpark. But the way his teammates have bought into those protocols is what makes him feel comfortable and safe going home to his family each night.

He thinks back to the first day of camp, when manager Craig Counsell arranged to have a Zoom call with the players' wives and children shown on the scoreboard. It was a touching moment, but also an important reminder of why all of these precautions have been necessary.