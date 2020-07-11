Life experience prepared Brewers' Josh Lindblom how to live during a pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Very little has come easily for Josh Lindblom.
Not in his baseball career, which was on shaky ground until he took a chance on himself by playing in Korea. And certainly not in fatherhood, which began in the scariest fashion imaginable when his daughter, Monroe, was born with a rare condition that required open-heart surgeries before she was even a week old.
And now, having established himself professionally with a dominant run in Korea, Lindblom's chance to come home to play the game he loves in front of his family and friends has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of taking the ball every five days for the Milwaukee Brewers, who brought him back to the U.S. last December with a three-year, $9.125 million contract, Lindblom has been at home with his wife, Aurielle, and their children; Monroe, Presley and Palmer.
As much as he had hoped to be anchoring the Brewers' rotation, Lindblom finds solace in being able to spend the past three months with his family — something that he hasn't been able to do for most of his kids' young lives.
"It’s kind of been nice, honestly," Lindblom said Saturday during a video conference with reporters. "I’ve been out of the country for the last five years and I haven’t spent a summer in my hometown (Lafayette, Indiana) for 13, so there are some little blessings in this when I look for them.
"Obviously, I love playing baseball and I want to be with my teammates, but I think it’s provided some needed time for us as a family, just to see other family members we don’t get the opportunity to see from being a baseball player."
Lindblom was preparing to face the Colorado Rockies in a Cactus League game on March 12 when Major League Baseball announced it was suspending spring training and delaying the start of the regular season.
Staying in shape was a challenge but manageable. Lindblom reported for summer camp ready to pick up where he'd left off. The hard part came from staying mentally sharp while not knowing when — or even if — he'd be able to rejoin his teammates and begin the season.
"Getting your brain start to thinking at baseball speed," Lindblom said. "Getting into situations like knowing how to handle different situations like having a runner on first base and knowing how to hold him and how to execute pitches, it's all those little things that spring training prepares you for."
Like everyone in baseball, Lindblom is still adjusting to the various protocols put in place to keep players, coaches and staff healthy during the pandemic. It's taken some adjusting — "conditioning," Lindblom called it — but it's also something that he's equipped to handle.
He points to Monroe's birth in October 2016. In the aftermath of her surgeries, the Lindbloms had to take many of the same precautions being urged around the globe now, like minimizing exposure and contact and frequent hand washing.
"She had her first surgery around November so then we had Thanksgiving and Christmas, when families were gathering," Lindblom said. "But if you were sick, we didn't celebrate Thanksgiving or Christmas with you and if you had a runny nose, you didn't come over.
"No one held her, everyone was washing their hands and we had hand sanitizer set up all over the house. So we were kind of ready for this but that doesn't ease your mind all the way."
The protocols put in place by MLB and the Brewers have helped ease Lindblom's mind and let him feel comfortable and safe coming to the ballpark. But the way his teammates have bought into those protocols is what makes him feel comfortable and safe going home to his family each night.
He thinks back to the first day of camp, when manager Craig Counsell arranged to have a Zoom call with the players' wives and children shown on the scoreboard. It was a touching moment, but also an important reminder of why all of these precautions have been necessary.
"Everybody thought it was just kind of like a cool thing to have the families Zoom in but the context was these are the people that we're taking care of, too," Lindblom said. "So it was really powerful for (Counsell) to do that and just to hear teammates say 'I'm doing this not only for you, but for your family.' That's what makes this a close-knit team."
No easy job
Normally, Charlie Greene spends his summers working with Milwaukee's minor league squads as a roving catching instructor. But during summer camp, he's been serving as the home plate umpire for the Brewers' intrasquad scrimmages.
It was an assignment that Greene, who was brought to camp as a "utility coach," wasn't expecting, though he knew it might be a possibility.
"They had the uniform up in my locker the first game, so I figured I’d be back there," Greene said. "I’ve done it before in the minor leagues on camp days."
The job has given him a front-row seat as Milwaukee's pitchers get ramped up for the 60-game season and Greene has been impressed with what he's seen from the likes of Josh Hader, Brandon Woodruff and Lindblom.
"I see why I never hit," said Greene, who compiled a .173 batting average in 55 major league games — including 32 for the Brewers in 1999. "Thank God I don’t play today because the velocity is big-time. I’m seeing 98 and I’m feeling unprotected — no mitt, no nothing. It’s a different view for me and these guys live on the corners and it’s been fun to watch from back there."
Lindblom joked that Greene might be relying too much on a pitch-tracker, which the Brewers have been showing on the scoreboard during their series of scrimmages. But Greene insists he's making the calls on his own and all involved acknowledged he's doing a good — and fair — job.
"I’m calling them on my own eyesight," Greene said. "I thought about waiting a second so then I would never be wrong, but that’s not what they want. I’ve been second-guessed by everybody and I get a report card every pitch."
He did take some advice, though, from bench coach Pat Murphy, who suggested Greene may want to add a little punch to his strike-three call.
"Murph said he wanted a little more and he’s been on me the whole time, so I gave him a little more," Greene said.
On the field
Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes were the starters in Saturday's situational scrimmage, which got underway with a 96 mph fastball from Burnes.
Justin Grimm and Devin Williams also pitched.
The Brewers will play another controlled scrimmage Sunday but are planning to increase the competition level next week, playing more standard games as they work toward their lone exhibition game on July 22 against the White Sox in Chicago.
