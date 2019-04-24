Free-agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez is signing with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team he finished last season with, according to multiple reports.
Free-agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez in agreement with #Brewers on one-year, $2M major-league contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal also includes $2M in performance bonuses. Guarantee is in full, not pro-rated.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 24, 2019
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic was the first to report the deal, which he said was for one year and $2 million, with $2 million more in performance bonuses.
Rosenthal reported that Gonzalez likely will be used as a starting pitcher in Milwaukee.
The New York Yankees in March signed Gonzalez to a minor league deal, but Gonzalez elected to opt out of the deal and become a free agent after the Yankees didn't elevate him to their major league roster by April 20.
Gonzalez is a two-time All-Star and was 21-12 in 2012, his first season with the Nationals. He is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 major league seasons and just finished the second option season of a contract that wound up being worth $65.5 million over seven years.
Gonzalez was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 31.
He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch, then started Games 1 and 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled after two innings of the opener and in the second inning of his second appearance, allowing one run in each.
In Game 4, Gonzalez rolled his ankle trying to field Yasiel Puig's leadoff single. He stayed in the game after manager Craig Counsell and athletic trainer Dan Wright checked him out only to get the hook after delivering one pitch to Austin Barnes.
Just two years ago, Gonzalez went 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA in 201 innings for the Nationals.