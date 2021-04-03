Leadoff spot suits Brewers' Kolten Wong

MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong was back in the leadoff spot for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, showing no ill effects from being hit by a pitch on his right hand late in Thursday's season-opening victory against the Minnesota Twins.

It's a spot Wong will see plenty of this season. Manager Craig Counsell thinks Wong's style and approach of working pitchers deep into counts makes him an ideal fit.

After getting a taste of the role last season with the Cardinals, Wong is on board with getting things started for his new teammates.

“I’m very excited about it,” Wong said. “Last year was kind of a test for me. I’d never really done it before, even in the minor leagues, I was always batting second or towards the end of the lineup. Now that I kind of have an understanding, it’s fun making it my own, realizing how important it is to get on because the guys we have behind us, there’s a stack of them that can really drive you in. For me, I’m just trying to find a way to get on base as much as I can and just score runs for the team as much as I can.”

Counsell used 10 players atop his order last season, even experimenting with catcher Omar Narvaez at one point. With Wong all but a fixture in that spot now, getting the rest of the lineup into ideal positions becomes easier.