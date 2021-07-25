Lance Lynn leads White Sox past Brewers with his arm, bat

MILWAUKEE — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday night as the White Sox avoided a sweep in this series between division leaders.

Lynn (10-3) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers. Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat.

Michael Kopech pitched a scoreless inning for Chicago and Liam Hendricks tossed two for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Woodruff (7-5) allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His NL-best ERA climbed from 2.04 to 2.14. Woodruff has two losses and two no-decisions in his four starts in July.

The White Sox, who lead the American League Central by nine games, mustered just enough offense after dropping the first two games against the NL Central-leading Brewers by a combined score of 13-2.

The White Sox scored all three runs in the second with two outs. Brian Goodwin walked and Leury Garcia singled. Seby Zavala followed with an RBI single, with both runners advancing on the throw. Lynn then lofted a single into shallow right field to score two more runs.