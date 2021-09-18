Kolten Wong's two-way play key factor in Brewers' success

In all, Wong saw 29 pitches in five plate appearances. He took 12 for balls, three for strikes, fouled off nine pitches and put five in play. He didn't swing and miss on a single pitch.

"You're just trying to put together a good at-bat and keep the line moving and hope that you can work the pitcher out," Wong said. "I wasn't going to go up there and try and do too much — even though it kind of looked at it sometimes with my swings. I was really trying to hone in on the strike zone, right down the middle, and not get off of that. The guys before me had really good at-bats and I wanted to continue that trend."

The victory pushed the team one step closer to it's immediate goals of clinching a playoff spot and the NL Central Division crown. Wong went to the postseason five times with the Cardinals, including each of the past two seasons and is now focused on helping the Brewers reach their first World Series since 1982.

"We've believed in each other since spring training, even though people were counting us out," Wong said. "This is something we've been pushing for. We've been grinding. We all want to clinch it here at home. That's a big thing for us."