Kevin Newman's four doubles tie record, lead Pirates past Brewers in Game 1

Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. He lost for just the second time to the Pirates in eight career decisions.

“This is a guy who knows how to pitch,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “The second time through (the batting order), we were able to recalibrate ourselves, get some good swings and do some positive things.”

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson remained winless in three starts since being acquired from Atlanta in a trade July 30. He was charged with four runs in four innings while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers’ Tyrone Taylor had two hits, including a solo home run in the fourth that tied it at 4. Manny Pina also had two hits for NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which ended a four-game winning streak along with a 10-game road winning streak inside the division.

“We did a nice job offensively the first four innings, gave ourselves a shot and then things kind of got out of hand,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “Just move on.”

The Pirates answered Taylor’s blast with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to move in front 6-4. Pinch-hitter John Nogowski and Hayes hit RBI single.